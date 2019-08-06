BREAKING: Buhari announces date for swearing-in of new ministers

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari will swear in new ministers on Wednesday, August 21, the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has said.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Babatunde Lawal, said a two-day induction for the new ministers will hold on August 19 and 20. The retreat was earlier scheduled for August 15 and 16.

The new ministers will then be inaugurated on August 21.

The secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had on August 2 invited the ministers-designate to pick up relevant documents for their study and guidance, preparatory to the inauguration of the Cabinet.

The documents include Status Report on Policies, Programmes and Projects; the 2019-2023 Road Map, FEC Handbook, among others.

Mr Mustapha had also requested the new ministers to submit to his office their updated curriculum vitae in soft and hard copies as well as any valid identification document.

President Buhari had on July 23 appointed a total of 43 ministers from the 36 states and Abuja.

Among the appointees are former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio; senior lawyer, Festus Keyamo; ex-Benue governor, George Akume; and 40 other nominees.

The president also retained Babatunde Fashola, Chris Ngige and a few other returnee ministers.

The appointments were made across the six geopolitical zones.

The nominees have since been cleared by the Senate

====================================

Below is the new announcement on the swearing-in of the ministers.

Advertisement

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

Announcement on Induction retreat and swearing-in programme for ministers-designate

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, invites all ministers-designate, head of the civil service of the federation, federal permanent secretaries and top government functionaries (specifically invited) to a 2-day induction retreat to be presided over by His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the retreat earlier publicized has been rescheduled as follows:

Date: Monday, 19th – Tuesday, 20th August, 2019

Time: 9:00am daily

Venue: State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja

The objectives of the retreat include the following:

1. Build a strong platform for synergy and teamwork

2. Sensitize appointees on the status of the implementation of policies, programmes and projects of government from 2015-date

Ø acquaint the appointees with the roadmap for delivery of government’s priorities and next level agenda (2019-2023)

Ø deepen the understanding of participants on best practices in conducting government business

The swearing-in of all ministers-designate by the president shall hold as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 21st August, 2019

Time: 11:00am

Venue: Federal Executive Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja

Attendance at both events is mandatory and strictly by invitation.

Announcer

Babatunde Lawal

Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation