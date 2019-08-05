SSS pledges to obey court order granting El-Zakzaky bail

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky
Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky

The State Security Service on Monday evening said it had started studying a court order on Ibrahim El-Zakzaky for compliance.

The Kaduna State High Court on Monday morning granted the Shiite leader and his wife, both held in violation of court bail since 2015, a leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

Mr El-Zakzaky had fallen ill in custody since he was arrested in December 2015 during the Nigerian Army massacre of hundreds of Shiite in Zaria.

“This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim EL-ZAKZAKY leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.

“Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy,” SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.