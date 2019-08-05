Court grants El-Zakzaky, wife medical bail

El-Zakzaky
El-Zakzaky

The Kaduna State High Court has granted the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, bail on health grounds.

The court also ordered the release of Mr El-Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenatu.

The couple is expected to visit Mandeta Hospital in New Delhi, India for treatment.

The court said the prosecution had failed to prove Mr El-Zakzaky would be a flight risk, while the defense team had established that the couple’s health had worsened in custody.

Mr El-Zakzaky has been in detention since 2015 after soldiers raided the IMN headquarters in Zaria and killed at least 347 Shiites.

Read also: Proscription of Shiite IMN meaningless – Official

The government accuses the group of not recognising the Nigerian constitution and authority. It blames Mr El-Zakzaky for the death of a soldier in December 2015.

Mr El-Zakzaky’s prolonged detention despite several court orders for his release fueled protests by Shiites in many cities in Nigeria.

Recent protests by the group have resulted in violence, with a journalist and a police officer killed two weeks ago in Abuja.

The group said the shootings were done by the police, and the government has not shown evidence the IMN carried out the attacks.

The order for Mr El-Zakzaky and his wife to travel for medical treatment came a week after his organisation was controversially proscribed by the Buhari administration.

The move has been widely criticised as violating the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom.

It is not clear yet if the government will obey the latest bail and release Mr El-Zakzaky and his wife.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.