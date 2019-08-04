Insecurity: 86 killed, 14 abducted In violent attacks across Nigeria last week

Related News

No fewer than 86 persons were killed in violent attacks across Nigeria last week.

At least 14 others were also reported kidnapped, including five pastors of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The major incident was reported on Sunday when Boko Haram insurgents killed over 60 persons in a funeral possession on Saturday in Borno. Three days after the attack, the presidency insisted that Boko Haram had been defeated.

Following the incessant attack, Some Nigerians decided to organise a nationwide protest over in the country. The protest is expected to hold in 21 cities from Monday.

In a related development, the United Kingdom has warned its citizens against travelling to Nigeria on Monday because of the protest. Meanwhile, the lead campaigner of the demonstration, Omoyele Sowore, was arrested by the Nigerian secret police on Saturday in an attempt to frustrate the planned ‘revolution’.

In this report, PREMIUM TIMES reviews the violent attacks across Nigeria last week.

Sunday

– Gunmen killed a businessman, Yusuf Garkar-Bore, in Gulma town of Kebbi State and abducted his daughter-in-law, Aisha Yusuf.

The gunmen invaded the community at about 2 a.m. and attacked the home of the 65-year-old, shooting him in the chest and abducting his son’s wife.

Police spokesperson in the state, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident.

”We are aware of the incident and our men have been drafted to the scene,” he said.

– It was reported on Sunday that Boko Haram killed over 60 persons in a funeral procession in Badu, a village in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

Officials of Nganzai local government confirmed that the Saturday attack was a reprisal on poor villagers who had earlier repelled an attack on their community by the insurgents.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack.

– On the same Sunday, suspected bandits in Birnin-Gwari killed three local traders along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway.

The traders were returning to Kaduna when they were attacked at Udawa Town, bordering Birnin Gwari and Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

– A former chairman of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Akoko-Edo branch, Jimoh Olumoye, was kidnapped on his way to his farm on Sunday afternoon.

He was reportedly abducted along Igarra-Okpe road while driving in his car to pick his children from the farm.

A member of the family who pleaded anonymity said his children raised alarm when they saw their father’s car with the doors opened and his phones abandoned.

– Armed bandits also attacked four villages of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing three persons and kidnapping six others.

The villages are Shingi, Sabon Garin Wagini, Hayin Nuhu and Dantudun Wagini.

The chief imam of the village, Abu Garba, was among those killed. The six kidnapped persons were all women.

Monday

– Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday shot at a vehicle conveying passengers from Kastina-Ala to Makurdi, the capital of Benue State, killing three people and injuring the Benue State correspondent of Business Day newspapers, Benjamin Agesan.

A colleague of the journalist, Jerry Iorngaem, who narrated the incident, Mr Agesan was returning from Katsina-Ala to Makurdi when their vehicle was ambushed by the gunmen.

“We learnt that the vehicle he (Agesan) joined conveyed produce collectors who were carrying a huge sum of money and were being trailed by the gunmen.

“Shortly after take-off, the gunmen trailed the vehicle to about 5km and shot sporadically at it and in the process punctured its tyres which caused it to summersault into the bush.

“They then ransacked the entire vehicle, killing three occupants while monies said to be in millions were also carted away by the gunmen, leaving the journalist in a pool of his blood.”

He was thereafter taken to the state teaching hospital.

Wednesday

– An engineering student of the Rivers State University was killed on Wednesday by suspected cultists in the Ada George area of Port Harcourt.

The student identified as Linus Chioma, said to be on his way to school, was found dead on the road with some machete wounds on his body.

The killing came less than 48 hours after a final year student of the university, Prince Barisua, was shot dead near a hostel in the university.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the latest attack.

– Also, a clash between rival cult groups at the Imo State University, Owerri, on Wednesday, claimed two lives while several other persons were injured.

The shooting between two confraternities around the main gate of the varsity caused panic as people scampered for safety.

Thursday

– Paul Offu, a Catholic church priest, was killed on Thursday in Enugu. Following his death, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi called an emergency meeting of heads of security agencies in the state.

Mr Offu, who hails from Okpatu in Udi Local Government Area of the state, was the parish priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka in Nkanu West Local Government.

The police command in the state and the director of communication, Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Benjamin Achi, confirmed the killing of the priest.

– Gunmen, on Thursday, abducted five top members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The abduction was announced on Friday by the General Overseer of the RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, during his message at the ongoing ministers’ conference holding at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Adeboye, who said the pastors were on their way to attend the ministers’ conference, said they were abducted along Ijebu-Ode axis.

He urged members of the church to pray for their release.

“As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?” the report quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, police rescued some of the pastors on Saturday from their kidnappers.

Friday

– Abubakar Idris, a social media commentator and lecturer, was kidnapped in Kaduna.

Khadija Idris said her husband was abducted at their residence near the Psychiatric Hospital in Barnawa neighbourhood of Kaduna. The incident occurred at about 1:00 a.m. as Mr Idris was returning home.

“He opened the gate by himself and drove in,” his wife said. “But as he was about to lock the gate, two men accosted him and took him away in his car.”

– Five people were reportedly killed in a cult clash in Anambra State on Friday night at Idemili-North and Oyi axis.

The police spokesperson in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident

Saturday

A leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Saidu Kolaku, was shot dead on Saturday.

He was the zonal vice chairman of MACBAN, Adamawa South.

His death was described by an official of MACBAN and other informed persons in the state as a possible reprisal attack.

Mr Kolaku had been assisting security operatives in tracking down kidnappers and other criminals. He was recently honoured by the state police command for his efforts.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident.