29 killed in mass shootings in U.S.

At least 29 people have been killed in two mass shootings in the United States.

The first shooting occurred Saturday at a busy Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, killing 20 people.

At least 26 people were injured in the shooting.

The Walmart shooting is believed to have been executed by Patrick Crusius, according to U.S. media.

The police said the 21-year-old is in custody and is being investigated for hate crime.

He is believed to have written a ‘manifesto’ that indicates he is a white supremacist and targetted mainly Hispanics.

The shooting is believed to be the eighth deadliest in modern US history.

Hours after the Texas shooting, another mass shooting occurred in Dayton, Ohio.

At least nine people were killed in the Ohio shooting, with dozens of others injured.

The shooter in Ohio was promptly shot dead by the police within one minute after he commenced shooting, officials said.

The Ohio shooting occurred at about 1:07 a.m. local time while the, less than 24 hours after the Texas shooting that occurred at about 10:47 a.m. local time.

Mass shootings are commonplace in the U.S. where gun-rights groups such as the NRA have opposed legislation that would restrict gun ownership.

Former President Barrack Obama said after leaving office that his main regret as president was that he could not put in place any major gun-restriction laws.