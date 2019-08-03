Police rescue four remaining Redeemed pastors

The police in Ogun State have confirmed the release of the four remaining pastors of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson. has said.

Mr Oyeyemi said, in a statement Saturday, that the remaining four kidnap victims had been rescued unhurt from their captors.

The police spokesperson had earlier announced the rescue of Chidinma Ibelegbo, a deaconess and one of the five pastors of the church kidnapped.

The Police have rescued all the victims abducted along J3 Area of Ogbere on their way to Lagos, yesterday. The CP will be holding a press briefing soon at his Abeokuta office. IGP thanks Nigerians for their massive support to the Police, commends Police operatives.

The pastors were abducted along the Sagamu-Benin-Ore Expressway on Thursday on their way to the church’s congress in Mowe, Ogun State.

The general overseer of the church, Enoch Adeboye, had announced the abductions on Friday. He said the pastors were abducted on their way to the church’s camp.

Mr Oyeyemi had told journalists that the woman was rescued unhurt, while efforts were ongoing to rescue other victims.

“The Ogun State Police Command wish to inform the general public that one of the kidnap victims Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma the only woman amongst them has been rescued unhurt,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

“Effort is on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest,” the spokesman said.

“The command hereby wish to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued,” Mr Oyeyemi stated.

