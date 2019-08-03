Seven killed by rainstorm in Yola — NEMA

FILE: A flooded neighborhood used to illustrate the story Valentine Franco/BJO/NAN
FILE: A flooded neighborhood used to illustrate the story Valentine Franco/BJO/NAN

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that seven people died in Thursday’s rainstorm in Yola.

Abani Garki, the agency’s head of operation in charge of Adamawa and Taraba States, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Saturday.

“Seven people were recorded dead and 20 houses affected in the last Thursday rainstorm,” he said.

“The areas affected are many. Our rescue and data collection teams are on the mission and when the accurate data reach our state office we will inform you.”

He listed some of the areas affected as Runde-Baru, Wuro-Jabbe, Damilu, Yolde-Pate, Bachure, Kofare and Jambutu among others, all in Yola South and Yola North Local Government Areas.

Mr Garki attributed the frequent flooding in most of the affected areas to the community’s negligence, saying residents demarcate and sell their lands without proper town planning.

He advised the Adamawa government to look into the land issues and urged people to avoid building in flood prone areas. (NAN)

