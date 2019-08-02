IGP Adamu speaks on murder of Catholic priest, kidnap of RCCG pastors

Related News

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has deployed detectives from the Force Headquarters in Abuja to hunt for the killers of Paul Offu, a Catholic priest in Enugu State, an official said.

Mr Adamu also ordered intensive operations to free five Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastors kidnapped on Friday.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement on Friday, said the IGP had ordered massive manhunt for the killers of the priest.

The priest, who was shot dead on August 1 by unknown gunmen, was in charge of St. James the Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu state.

“Crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) have been deployed to Enugu State.

“The deployment is to complement the Enugu Command of the Force in their investigations into the unfortunate incident.

”In addition, the AIG in charge of Zone 9 Headquarters has been directed to mobilize more units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel to black spots in Enugu State,” he said.

The killing of the priest has been condemned by many Nigerians including the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. On Friday, Mr Ugwuanyi held an emergency security council meeting in the state over the matter.

Briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Suleiman Balarabe, stated that they “condemned in totality the dastardly act and we all prayed that his soul rest in peace.” He said the governor mandated the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act.

Mr Balarabe disclosed that the state government resolved to have air surveillance in all the flashpoint areas, stressing that the exercise will commence on Monday, August 5.

The police commissioner added that the meeting resolved that the security architecture of the affected areas will be reviewed with immediate effect.

Kidnapped RCCG pastors

Speaking on the kidnapped RCCG pastors, Mr Mba said the police have intensified operations for their rescue.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the RCCG Pastors were abducted along J3 Area of Ogbere on their way to the church’s programme at its redemption camp.

Pst. Adeboye

The names of the clerics are yet to be released but the RCCG General Overseer, Enoch Adeboye, confirmed the kidnap to members at the camp.

The Redeemed Church is arguably Nigeria’s largest pentecostal church with millions of members across the world.

Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, is also a pastor of the church.

According to Mr Mba, tactical and operational assets of the police have been deployed with the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, taking the lead-role in the search and rescue operations.

He said the IGP, while condemning the killing of the Catholic priest and the abduction of the clergymen, called for calm and assured that the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

Mr Mba said the police chief urged the public to avail the police with credible information that would assist in apprehending the criminals.

The murder of the priest and the kidnap of the RCCG pastors add to the worsening security situation across Nigeria.

Scores of people are killed and kidnapped across the country weekly.

Last week, police chief Adamu held a meeting with top police officers across the country to discuss the security situation.

President Buhari has also charged the police and other security agencies to ensure the protection of lives and property.