Former INEC chair Attahiru Jega joins politics

Former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega
Former INEC Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega

Attahiru Jega, a former head of Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, has joined partisan politics.

Mr Jega joined the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), according to the chairman of the party’s board of trustees, Balarabe Musa.

The former university chancellor and activist led INEC from 2010 to 2015.

The 2011 election supervised by Mr Jega produced Nigeria’s first leader from a minority ethnic group. The 2015 election produced the first opposition victory at the political centre in Nigeria’s history.

He left office in 2015 after the general election that year.

It was not immediately clear when Mr Jega joined the PRP, but Mr Musa said discussions around it began three months ago.

“I first learn three months ago from our party chairman that he was joining us,” Mr Musa, a former governor of Kaduna State, told PREMIUM TIMES Friday night.

He described the move as a major one for the PRP, which is one of the numerous smaller parties dwindled by the ruling APC and opposition PDP in Nigeria.

Read also: Observer groups: INEC gives deadline for application for Kogi, Bayelsa elections

“The PRP has opened up to encourage elite, intellectual and people with resources to help build our party,” Mr Musa said. “We hope it will help the party to be more relevant.”

The politician also said the PRP is opened to other Nigerians who might be disillusioned with the main political parties.

“We are also opened to ordinary Nigerians to join our party,” he said.

Mr Jega could not be reached for comments Friday night.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.