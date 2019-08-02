Buhari to inaugurate ministers after August 16, plans retreat for them

Related News

The Nigerian government has said it will organise a retreat for the newly appointed ministers before their inauguration.

The retreat is scheduled to hold in Abuja on August 15 and 16.

A statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said the retreat is to guide the ministers on the adequate discharge of their duties once they resume office.

The ministerial appointees are also expected to attend the retreat with copies of their credentials, according to the statement.

“Following confirmation by the Senate, All Ministers Designate are by this NOTICE informed that relevant documents for their study and guidance, preparatory to the inauguration of the Cabinet shall be available for collection at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) (Cabinet Affairs Office) from 10.00am on Tuesday August 6, 2019.

“Ministers Designate are also requested to please bring along and submit to the OSGF, their updated CV in soft and hard copies as well as any valid identification document.

“Finally, I am pleased to inform you that, in view of the need to allow Ministers Designate enough time to study the documents (Status Report on Policies, Programmes and Projects; the 2019-2023 Road Map, FEC Handbook, etc) and considering the upcoming Sallah break, His Excellency, Mr. President has approved an INDUCTION RETREAT for Ministers Designate to be held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja from August 15-16, 2019.

“For further clarification, please contact the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, OSGF on 08023229481.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had forwarded the names of the 43 ministers, on July 23, to the Senate for confirmation.

With the recent message from the SGF, the ministers’ resumption of office will come after August 16.

Although the ministers were all cleared by the Senate, none of them has been assigned portfolios. It is expected that the ministers will be assigned portfolios after the August 16 retreat.