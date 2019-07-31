Buhari outlines steps being taken to tackle insecurity across Nigeria

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday outlined some of the steps his administration is taking to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

Some of the steps the president outlined include increasing the number of security personnel and installing “CCTVs on highways and other strategic locations so that activities in some of those hidden places can be exposed.”

Mr Buhari said this when he met with traditional rulers from the South-west region of the country in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how tackling the security situation was also the topic of discussion when the Inspector-General of Police met with top police officers on Tuesday.

Dozens of people are killed and kidnapped weekly in different parts of the country despite the efforts of security agencies. The violence is often carried out by armed groups such as terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and armed herders.

Details of Mr Buhari’s meeting speech when he met with the South-west traditional rulers were posted on his official Twitter handle.

“Today in my meeting with Royal Fathers from the South West I outlined a number of measures we are taking to improve security nationwide, as follows:” the president wrote.

“We are expediting commencement of our community policing initiative, and revamping police intelligence gathering capacity.”

“Our community Policing reform means we will be boosting the numbers of security personnel — and very importantly recruiting police officers from their Local Government Areas (LGAs), and stationing them there.”

“I will be issuing directives to the appropriate federal authorities to speedily approve licensing for States requesting the use of drones to monitor forests and other criminal hideouts.”

“We also intend to install CCTVs on highways and other strategic locations so that activities in some of those hidden places can be exposed, more effectively monitored and open to actionable review.”

“Working with the State governments, we will equip the police force with advanced technology and equipment to facilitate their work.”

“We will continue to bring in our military when needed to complement the work of the police, including possible deployment of troops on certain highways on a temporary basis, and the use of Nigerian Air Force assets to bomb hideouts where criminals are located.”

“I want to assure all Nigerians that we will enforce the law, prosecute lawbreakers and secure an atmosphere of tranquillity for all Nigerians wherever they choose to live. This is both in our interests as an administration and the interests of the people who voted us into office.”

“We acknowledge the need for security to deliver on our many programmes to the people. Indeed there can be no prosperity if there is no security. This is not only a message of hope but a call to action to all of us as we seek ways to secure our country.”