UPDATED: Presidential Election Tribunal: WAEC official testifies for Buhari, says president obtained five credits

A Deputy Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Henry Adewunmi, on Wednesday, said President Muhammadu Buhari obtained a Cambridge University West African examination certificate with five credits, contrary to claims by the opposition.

Mr Adewumi made this known while testifying before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja.

The subjects passed by Mr Buhari, according to the witness, are Oral English, C 5; History, A3; Geography, C6; Hausa, C5; and Health Science, C6

Mr Buhari on Tuesday opened his defence against the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Testimony

The witness also admitted that the tribunal that the first name written on the Cambridge assessment educational certified statement presented in court was typographically different from that of the president.

Mr Adewunmi told the tribunal that the name on Mr Buhari’s assessment statement was “Mohamed” Buhari, rather than Muhammadu Buhari.

The witness, however, said the statement cannot be regarded as a certificate because it is “only a foundation for the award of certificate and not a certificate.”

Mr Adewunmi said this during his cross-examination by Levi Uzuegwu, who heads the defence team for the petitioners.

“The document is the foundation for issuing a certificate. It is not a certificate,” Mr Adewunmi said.

His testimony was corroborated by the next witness, Mohammed Abba, who also said the assessment statement is not a certificate.

Subjects President Wrote

Mr Adewunmi, who said he has worked with (WAEC) for over 30 years, also said Mr Buhari wrote the1961 WAEC exams in eight subjects and emerged successful in five.

Speaking during his examination by APC lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi, Mr Adewunmi said Mr Buhari wrote the exams with 17 others and had an aggregate of 32. He added that Mr Buhari was listed as number 2 in the list of those who had taken the examination that year.

Mr Buhari’s academic qualification is one of the grounds on which the PDP is demanding the nullification of the president’s electoral victory.

The PDP alleged that Mr Buhari did not qualify to participate in the elections, citing the alleged failure of the president to provide his secondary school leaving certificate.

But Mr Buhari’s lawyers have insisted that the president was well educated and had always proven his education in his speeches presented in the English language.

During cross-examination, the lawyer representing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yunus Usman, asked Mr Abba if Mr Buhari had always communicated in “Queens English”. The witness responded in the affirmative.

Server Controversy

The PDP and Mr Abubakar also alleged in their petition challenging Mr Buhari’s electoral victory that results were transmitted to a central server managed by INEC.

They said the results on the server show that Mr Abubakar won the election,

They want INEC to grant them access to the server or declare the results in it. INEC has, however, said it used no server to collate results for the presidential election.

Mr Abubakar wants the tribunal to annul Mr Buhari’s victory and either call for fresh elections or declare him, Mr Abubakar, the winner of the election.