BREAKING: Lawan names chairpersons for 69 Senate committees

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has named chairpersons for the Senate Standing Committees.

Mr Lawan also announced 69 committees for the Senate.

The announcement was made shortly after the lawmakers unanimously voted to embark on an annual recess.

Some senators loyal to the Senate President were, as expected, given key committees.

Some of the committees are Appropriation which is chaired by Barau Jibrin; Finance, Adeola Olamilekan; Police, Dauda Jika; Defence, Aliyu Magatakarda and Army, Ali Ndume.

Others are NDDC, Peter Nwabaoshi; Agriculture, Abdullahi Adamu and INEC, Kabiru Gaya.

Details later…