Senate confirms all Buhari’s 43 ministerial nominees

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed all 43 ministerial nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The screening of the ministers began last Wednesday and ended today.

One of the last three ministers to be screened on Tuesday was former information minister, Lai Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed was on Tuesday given the traditional “take a bow and go” treatment.

He was asked to ‘take a bow’ and not be questioned on the grounds of hard work and loyalty.

The former minister, who was the last nominee to be screened, had addressed the Senate briefly, where he said he had suffered backlash on social media in the last four years.

After his speech, lawmakers took turns to sing praises of the nominee and narrate how loyal he has been to the ruling party and the president.

Ibikunle Amosun described the nominee as a diligent worker. He disclosed that some lawmakers “he met with” had agreed that he be asked to take a bow and go.

Opeyemi Bamidele supported Mr Amosun. He said the backlash that the nominee has suffered was to be expected as he has proven to be a brilliant man, journalist and lawyer.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari “saw the need to compensate him” for his hard work.

Few other lawmakers, including the Kwara State senators, took turns to make the same call after which the nominee was asked to take a bow and leave the chamber.

The Senate also screened Saleh Mamman and Sabo Nanono.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, thereafter announced the end of the screening process. He commenced the confirmation process by calling out the nominees and putting the questions to vote.

The Senate reverted to plenary to conclude the confirmation process – which the lawmakers unanimously agreed to.

All the 43 nominees were confirmed as ministers of the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.