Troops repel terrorist’s attack in Borno, kill 10 – Official

Nigerian troopsused to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]
Nigerian troops used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and national troops have dealt a deadly blow on the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), killing 10 of its terrorists in Baga, Borno, an official said.

A statement by Col. Timothy Antigha, the Chief of Military Public Information of MNJTF in N’Djamena, Chad Republic, on Monday said that what was meant to be a dawn surprise attack became a nightmare for the terrorists.

Mr Antigha explained that at about 5:30 a.m., ISWAP terrorists numbering about 30 attacked troops defensive locality.

According to him, vigilant troops spotted their approach and promptly thwarted what could have been an audacious assault.

“In the process, 10 terrorists, including four suicide bombers were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds as blood-stained tracks were observed.

“In addition, assorted arms and ammunition were impounded from other terrorists who fled in disarray,” he said.

Mr Atigha, however, disclosed that a soldier was unfortunately killed, while five others who sustained various degree of injuries had been evaluated for medical attention.

According to him, the MNJTF acting cohesively with national forces will continue to pursue courses of action necessary for the achievement of its mandate in the Lake Chad Basin. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.