2019 African Games: Nigeria lists Okagbare, Oduduru, 49 others

The trio of Blessing Okagbare, Divine Oduduru, and Tobi Amusan are top on the list of athletes selected by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for the 2019 African Games billed to take place in Morocco.

Though the trio was absent at the recently concluded National trials in Kaduna, they have all been enjoying blistering athletics season.

Among other spectacular performances, Oduduru and Amusan have recorded massive personal best marks this season with the former astonishingly breaking the 10secs barrier in men’s 100m recently.

The list of 51 athletes (29 females and 22 males) selected by the AFN has a healthy mix of experience and promising athletes that should do Nigeria proud at the ‘African Olympics’ that would be taking place in Rabat, Morocco from August 19-31, 2019.

Nigeria dominated the athletics event at the 2015 edition of the continental showpiece held in Congo, Brazaville.

Team Nigeria won a total of 21 medals (8 gold, 9 silver, and 4 bronze) ahead of other powerhouses in African athletics; including Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

In all, Team Nigeria finished second with 144 medals (47 gold, 55 silver, and 42 bronze) behind winners Egypt who led with 217 medals (85 gold, 64 silver, and 68 bronze).

Male

Divine Oduduru (100m/200m), Seye Ogunlewe (100m), Oyeniyi Abejoye (100m Hurdles), Enoch Adegoke (100m), Shedrack Akpeki (400m), Rilwan Alowonle (400m Hurdles), Olawunmi Arowolo (100m/200m), Nnamdi Chinecherem (Javelin), Ogho-Oghene Egwero (100m/200m), Raymond Ekvwo (100m), Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put), Orukpe Eraiyokan (400m), Edose Ibadin (800m), Usheoritse Itsekiri (100m), Samuel Kure (Javelin), Samson Nathaniel (400m), Ayomidotun Ogundeji (Shot Put), Ifeanyi Ojeli (400m), Chidi Okezie (400m), Aiyowieren Osadolor (Decathlon), Sikiru Adeyemi, Best Ephire,

Female

Blessing Okagbare (100m/200m/Long Jump), Ese Brume (Long Jump), Bukola Adekunle (100m/4x100m), Abasiomo Akpan (400m Hurdles), Aniekeme Alphonsus (100m/200m), Doreen Amata (High Jump), Tobi Amusan (100m Hurdles), Grace Anigbata (Tripple/High Jump), Rosemary Chukwuma (100m), Oluwakemi Francis (Heptathlon), Patience George (400m), Esther Isiah (High Jump), Princess Kara (Discuss), Mercy Ntia-Obong (100m), Kelechi Nwanaga (Javelin), Queen Obisesan (Hammer), Favour Ofili (200m/400m), Revelation Ogini (Shot Put), Blessing Ogundiran (100m), Temilola Ogunrinde (Hammer), Oyesade Olatoye (Shot Put), Fadekemi Olude (Race Walk), Chioma Onyekwere (Discuss), Rita Ossai (400m/400m Hurdles), Joy Udo-Gabriel (100m), Amarachi Obi (400m), Blessing Oladoye (400m) and Nzubechi Nwokocha (100m).