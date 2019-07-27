Nigeria govt secures court order to proscribe Shiite IMN

Shiite stormed the main entrance of the legislative complex on Wednesday afternoon
Shiites stormed the main entrance of the legislative complex on Wednesday afternoon

The Nigerian government has secured a court order to proscribe the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported plans by the federal government to proscribe the group after a security meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with security chiefs.

The court order for the proscription of the Shiite group was issued by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Friday.

The proscription order was first published by the Punch newspaper on Saturday.

According to the paper, the court presided over by a judge, Nkeonye Maha, made the order and directed that “no person or groups of persons should henceforth associate with the Shiites for any reasons.”

The paper added that the court order was given following an ‘ex-parte’ application brought by the federal government.

“To complete the process of the proscription of the group, the court ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation “to publish the order proscribing the respondent (Islamic Movement in Nigeria) in the official gazette and two national dailies,” the paper said.

Protests by IMN members have turned violent in recent weeks leading to the death of over a dozen people.

The casualties include a senior police officer, a Channels Television journalist and over a dozen Shiites.

The protesters are demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaki who has been detained since 2015 after soldiers killed hundreds of his followers.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

The soldiers accused the Shiites of blocking a major road being used by the Nigerian Chief of army staff Tukur Buratai.

While the security agencies have always accused the protesters of engaging in violent protest, the protesters have claimed that their peaceful protests have been repeatedly attacked by armed security officials.

A formal announcement of the proscription of the IMN is expected by the justice ministry or the presidency.

The IMN will become the second group to be proscribed by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

In 2017, the Nigerian government proscribed the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), a separatist group seeking secession from Nigeria.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.