NYSC pays N1 million to families of slain corps members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has paid N1 million to the families of Oluwatobiloba Popoola and George Onakpoma, corps members killed at their place of primary assignment in Bayelsa State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the corps members were killed on March 20 at Victory International School, Yenagoa.

This newspaper also reported how the families of the victims expressed their displeasure over the silence of the police and NYSC on the investigation into the attack.

After PREMIUM TIMES report, the Bayelsa police announced the arrest of a suspected killer of the corps members.

The NYSC also told PREMIUM TIMES about plans to compensate the families of the victims.

Also, the only survivor of the attack, Gbenga Dada, who was earlier denied his allowances while in hospital, got paid.

Mr Dada was paid after PREMIUM TIMES reported his situtation.

The families spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

Jacob Popoola, the next of kin of Oluwatobiloba, told our correspondent that he got “insurance benefit on behalf on Popoola’s family at NYSC office in Oyo State.

“At about 1:30 p.m. today, I got the insurance benefit from NYSC with respect to the death of our son. We got a cheque of N1 million and I must thank PREMIUM TIMES for consistent reports on this issue.”

“Popoola’s family is happy with the impact we got from good practice of journalism. We, hope that by the time the police are done with the investigation of the attack that led to the death of our son, we will be briefed,” he said.

Mr Onakpoma’ brother, Honest Akpos, also told PREMIUM TIMES that the scheme ”just reached out to them”.

“My sister who is a next of kin to the deceased just told me that she was called from NYSC office in Warri for the compensation. But she could not go today. She will be there to receive the necessary on Monday,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.