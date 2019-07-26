Osinbajo, Kagame, other African leaders attend 2019 Tony Elumelu Foundation Forum (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

The fifth edition of the Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum begins today in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

The two-day event is themed ‘Empowering African Entrepreneurs,’ and will host “the largest gathering of entrepreneurs, policymakers, and business leaders,” according to the organisers.

The forum will feature a masterclass, a dynamic pitching competition, panel debates, and a presidential debate. It will engage an audience of 5,000, comprising of startup entrepreneurs, development institutions, and policymakers.

Some of the speakers expected at the forum include Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President; Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady; Tony Elumelu, the founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation; Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation; and Akinwunmi Adesina, President, African Development Bank.

Other speakers include Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda; Macky Sall, President of Senegal; Ruhakana Rugunda, Prime Minister of Uganda; and Benedict Oramah, President of AFREXIMBANK, among others.

On the sideline of the Forum, organisers say the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc will host over 20,000 visitors, 100 small and medium enterprises from around the Africa, and leading private and public sector players at the Africa’s largest entrepreneurial fair tagged #theUBAmarketplace2019.

PREMIUM TIMES will be bringing you live updates from the venue of the event at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Follow the event on Twitter via the hashtag #TEFForum2019.

It is 9:20 p.m. and Awele Elumelu, Trustee, The Tony Elumelu Foundation and CEO of Avon Medical, sets the ball rolling with her opening remarks.

She says it’s not always easy to be an entrepreneur – you need to raise the capital, have the nice people around you, navigate all the obstacles among other things.

She say ideas can come in the shower, in the office, and gradually transforms into something tangible.

She say empowering our African youths must be prioritised if the continent must move forward.

“When young men and women start they, they lift their families out of poverty.”

“With the right push, the right resources, you out entrepreneurs will compete on the world stage. Young Africans, there is excellence you. The world awaits you.”

The first plenary is underway and it’s about tackling challenges and seizing opportunities.

The moderator is Jennifer Blanke, the vice president, Agriculture, Human and Social Development, African Development Bank.

A panellist, Papa Sarr, Minister and Presidential Delegate for Entrepreneurship in Senegal, says his country got a funding of $50 million a year to support young entrepreneurs. He says they have opened up about 78,000 bank accounts in 2018 to try to encourage entrepreneurship.

Mohammed Yahya, UNDP Africa Regional Programme Coordinator, says Africa is also struggling with structural impediments such as the energy impediment. He says culture is also “extremely important” and that entrepreneurs should accept that failure is not an option.

Marie Francoise Marie-Nelly, a former World Bank country director in Nigeria, says access to finance is a challenge and remains a stumbling block.

Ms Marie-Nelly is currently the country director, Maghreb and Malta, Middle East and North Africa, World Bank.

“We need to segment the problems and we need to look at the young enterprises. There is a need to move to a new phase of seed financing and early capital financing. To provide them for young entrepreneurs.”

She says there is a limitation in micro financing in the north African region.

Olusegun Awolowo, CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, says Nigeria has just signed the African Free Trade Continental Agreeement and entrepreneurs should take advantage of that.

“It is the largest free trade area in the world.”

He says the AfDB says 22 percent of Africans are starting new trades, the highest in the world.

“85 percent of the jobs that are going to exist in 2030 have not been created yet.”

He says 60 percent of farmers are elderly people and there might be a need to build a wall to stem rural-urban migration of young people.

He says one way to make agriculture sexy is to have “dollars attached to it.”

Ms Blanke, the moderator, reiterates one of the panellist’s point that young businesses should focus on creating impact first and the funds will come afterwards.

Another panellist, Mr Ahmed, says the money he got from winning the TEF award in 2015 overcame the risk of using his own money to invest in his mobile solar pump.

During the question and answer session, a panellist responds that entrepreneurs should make more use of the LinkedIn platform to connect with one another.

Mr Awolowo says they are working to get EU certification to get honey to Europe. “We already have our honey in America.”

He says 12 companies producing cocoa and sesame were last year certified to take their products into Europe.

The first panel comes to an end, the panellists line up for a photo op. Three more sessions are to be done today.