House Committees: APC gets 80, PDP 21

Related News

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday named chairpersons for the house standing and special committees.

The standing committees were also increased from 96 to 105.

The decision to increase the committees was contained in a report submitted by an ad-hoc committee mandated to review the house standing order.

In the composition of the new committees, the speaker’s key loyalists were placed as heads of major committees such as Appropriation which is now chaired by Mukhtar Betara; Finance, James Faleke; Public Accounts, Oluwole Oke; Defence, Babajimi Benson and Army, Abdulrazak Namdas.

Others are NDDC, Tunji Ojo; NEDC, Khadija Bukar and Electoral Matters, Aishatu Dukku.

In terms of party affiliations, lawmakers of the ruling APC were appointed to 80 chairmanship positions. The main opposition PDP got 21 chairmanship positions. Others are APGA, 2; APM, 1; and AA, 1.

In the deputy chairmanship positions, the APC took 63 seats, leaving the PDP with only 26. Other minority parties shared 8.

Conspicuously left out were some ranking members of the PDP who are seen as loyalists of the former speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

They include Kingsley Chinda, Daniel Asuquo, Nkem Abonta and Tajudeen Yusuf amongst others.

Some of these ranking members who are currently serving their third or fourth term were left out while some first term members were made heads of important committees.

Advertisement

A surprised omission is Abdulmumin Jibrin, the Kano lawmaker who was the director-general of Mr Gbajabiamila’s campaign during the speakership race. He was neither made a chairman nor deputy chairman of any committee.

No reason was given for his omission.

See full list of the committees and their chairpersons below.

9TH HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE LEADERSHIP

SNCOMMITTEE CHAIRMAN

1 APPROPRIATIONS – MUKTAR BETARA

2 CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW – AHMED IDRIS

3 ECOLOGICAL FUND – IBRAHIM ISIAKA

4 FEDERAL CAPITAL TERRITORY – ABDULLAHI GARBA

5 HOUSE SERVICES – ALE RAJI

6 NIGER DELTA DEVELOMENT COMMISSION – TUNJI-OJO OLUBUMI

7NORTH EAST DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – KHADIJAH BUKAR

8 PUBLIC ACCOUNTS – WOLE OKE

9 PUBLIC PETITIONS – JERRY ALAGBOSO

10 CONSTITUENCY OUTREACH – ADAMU FAGEN GAWO

11 FEDERAL CHARACTER – ABUBAKAR KUSADA

12 AGRIC. COLLEGES AND INSTITUTIONS – MUNIR BABBA

13 AGRIC. PRODUCTION AND SERVICES – MUNTARI DANDUTSE

14 AIR FORCE – SHEHU KOKO

15 ARMY – ABDULRAZAK NAMDAS

16 AVIATION – NNOLI NNAJI

17 BANKING AND CURRENCY – VICTOR NWOKOLO

18 BASIC EDUCATION – JULIUS IHOVBERE

19 COMMUNICATIONS – AKEEM ADEYEMI

20 CUSTOMS AND EXCISE – YUSUF KILA

2 1DEFENCE – JIMI BENSON

22 ELECTORAL MATTERS – AISHA DUKKU

23 ENVIRONMENT – JOHNSON OGHUMA

24. FEDERAL JUDICIARY – LUKE ONOFIOK

25 FINANCE – JAMES FALEKE

26 FOREIGN AFFAIRS – YUSUF BUBA

27 GAS RESOURCES – NICHOLAS MUTUH

28 HEALTH INSTITUTIONS – PASCAL OBI

29 HEALTHCARE SERVICES – TANKO SUNUNU

30 INTERIOR – NASIR ZANGO DAURA

31 LAND TRANSPORT – TAJUDEEN ABBAS

32 LOCAL CONTENT – LEGOR IDAGBO

33 MARITIME SAFETY, EDUCATION AND ADMINISTRATION – LYNDA IKPEAZU

34 NATIONAL SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE – SHABAN SHARADA

37. ETROLEUM RESOURCES

(UPSTREAM) – MUSA SARKIN ADAR

38 POLICE AFFAIRS – BELLO USMAN KUMO

39 PORTS AND HARBORS – GARBA DATTI

40 POWER – ALIYU MAGAJI DAU

41PUBLIC PROCUREMENT – NASIR ALI AHMED

42 RULES AND BUSINESS – ABUBAKAR FULATA

43TERTIARY EDUCATION – AMINU SULEIMAN

44 WATER RESOURCES – SADA SOLI

45 WORKS – ABUBAKAR KABIR

46 AIDS, LOANS AND DEBT – SAFANA DAYYABU

47 CAPITAL MARKET AND INSTITUTIONS -IBRAHIM BABANGIDA

48 CIVIL SOCIETIES AND DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS – KABIR IDRIS

49 COMMERCE – FEMI FAKEYE

50 CO-OPERATION AND INTEGRATION IN AFRICA – UMAR BAGO

51 DELEGATED LEGISLATIONS – SYLVESTER OGBAGA

52 DIASPORA – TOLU SHADIPE

53 EMERGENCY AND DISASTER PREPAREDNESS – TUNJI OLAWUYI

54 FCT AREA COUNCILS AND ANCILLARY MATTERS – TIJANI DAMISA

55 FCT JUDICIARY – IFEANYI MOMAH

56 FEDERAL ROAD MAINTENANCE AGENCY (FERMA) – FEMI BAMISILE

57 FINANCIAL CRIMES – ABDULLAHI IBRAHIM DUTSE

58 HOUSING AND HABITAT – MUSTAPHA DAWAKI

59 INDUSTRY – DOLAPO BADIRU

60 INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY – ABUBAKAR LADO

61 INFORMATION, NATIONAL ORIENTATION , ETHICS AND VALUES – SEGUN ODEBUNMI

62 INSURANCE AND ACTURIAL MATTERS DARLINGTON NWOKOCHA

63 INTERNAL SECURITY OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY – DANJUMA CHEDEH

64 INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS IDP MOHAMMED JEGA

65 INTER-PARLIAMENTARY RELATIONS ZAKARI GALADIMA

66 JUSTICE OZURIGDO UGONNA

67 LABOUR, EMPLOYMENT AND PRODUCTIVITY – ALI WUDIL

68 LEGISLATIVE OMPLIANCE – DENNIS IDAHOSA

69 LEGISLATIVE LIBRARY RESEARCH AND DOCUMENTATION GAZA GBEFWI

70 MEDIA AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS -BENJAMIN KALU ABIA

71 NATIONAL PLANNING AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT – OLODODO COOK

72 NIGER DELTA MINISTRY – ESSIEN AYI

73 PENSIONS – ALHASSAN RURUM

74 POPULATIONS – LAWAL IDRISU

75 POVERTY ALLEVIATION – ABDULLAHI SALAME

76 PUBLIC SERVICE MATTERS – SANI BALA

77 RURAL DEVELOPMENT – TIJANI JOBE

78 SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY – BENI LAR

79 SOLID MINERALS – MICHAEL OKON

80 SPECIAL DUTIES – SAMAILA SULEIMAN

81 SPORTS – OLUMIDE OSOBA

82 STEEL – ALI IBRAHIM

83 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS – ROTIMI AGUNSOYE

84 YOUTH DEVELOPMENT – YEMI ADARAMODU

85 ANTI-CORRUPTION – NICHOLAS SHEHU

86 CLIMATE CHANGE – IBRAHIM RUKAR

87 CULTURE AND TOURISM – IHAMA OGOIEDE

88 DRUGS AND NARCOTICS -FRANCIS AGBOR

89 ETHICS AND PRIVILEGES -KOLAWOLE LAWAL

90 FEDERAL ROAD SAFETY COMMISSION – MAYOWA AKINFOLARIN

91 FOI REFORM OF GOVERNMENT INSTITUTIONS – CORNELIUS NNAJI

92 HIV AIDS, TUBERCULOSIS AND MALARIAL CONTROL – SARKI DAHIRU

93 HUMAN RIGHTS – JOHN DYEGH

94 LAKE CHAD – ASHIRU MANI

9S LEGISLATIVE BUDGET AND RESEARCH – MIKE ETABA

96 INTER-GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS – AKIN ALABI

97 PILGRIMS AFFAIRS – ABUBAKAR NALARABA

98 POLITICAL PARTIES MATTERS -GUDAJI KAZAURE

99 PRIVATISATION AND COMMERCIALISATION – GARBA GOLOLO

100 REFORMATORY INSTITUTIONS -OGBEE LAZARUS

101 TREATIES, PROTOCOL AND AGREEMENTS – OSSAI NICHOLAS

102 WATERWAYS – PATRICK ASADU

103 URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND REGIONAL PLANNING – JIDE JIMOH

104 WOMEN AFFAIRS AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT – WUNMI ONANUGA

105 WOMEN IN PARLIAMENT – TAIWO OLUGA