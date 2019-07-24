Police officer ‘wrongly’ suspended 25 years ago seeks justice

Related News

Almost 25 years after, Amos Olaniyan, a sergeant, who said he was verbally suspended from the Nigerian Police Force, is yet to be recalled. This is despite the Senate asking the police to do so, after an investigation, in 2015.

Mr Olaniyan now battles with stroke and is homeless as police authorities refused to comply with the resolution of the Senate.

He was suspended in 1994 by the then Ogun State Commissioner of Police, John Okafor. He told PREMIUM TIMES that he is suffering for an offence he never committed.

He said the suspension rendered him jobless, homeless and abandoned by wife for inability to feed the family.

“I was suspended for an offence I never committed. Our vehicle’s tyre got spoilt while carrying out our official duties at Ogere Toll Gate in Ogun State. It was on October 11, 1994. While we were battling with this, a fellow who knows the team leader then passed by, parked and gave us money to buy an extra tyre.

“The money was N1,250 and the then team leader was Abiodun Asabi. The sketchy thing here that while four members of the team were suspended, the team leader who collected the money was not punished. One of us is late now and I can’t even point out the whereabouts of others.

“This was when my predicament started. Now, I have a partial stroke, (I am) homeless and my family has left me. My wife left me when I could not provide for the needs of the family.”

“Three of my kids who are females were forced to marry when I couldn’t take care of them. The only boy is being sponsored by a church. I am homeless and asking for help. Even though the Senate in 2015 vindicated me and ordered that I should be recalled, the police force has not done that,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

Senate ordered reinstatement

In December 2015, the Senate called for the reinstatement of Mr Olaniyan, following the consideration and adoption of recommendations of its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions chaired by Samuel Anyanwu (PDP-Imo State).

On October 6 that year, Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos State) laid before the Senate the petition on behalf of Mr Olaniyan, who is a constituent of the Lagos lawmaker.

A Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola. [Photo credit: Official twitter handle of Solomon Adeola]

The Senate adopted the two recommendations of the committee that Mr Olaniyan be “fully re-integrated into the police with a letter of reinstatement and apology; and that all his dues, including promotions and entitlements be fully granted and paid”.

According to Mr Adeola, while presenting the petition, Mr Olaniyan was verbally suspended in 1994 “on a baseless allegation of bribery”.

Mr Adeola said his constituent was discharged and acquitted by an Orderly Room trial but the Force authorities refused to recall him “even as he has his police ID card and uniform”.

Reacting to the findings and resolution of the Senate Committee, Mr Adeola expressed joy that “at last justice has been done to his constituent who had suffered for 21 years without any redress”.

Speaking on the matter, the then Senate President, Bukola Saraki, stated that citizens of Nigeria that could not afford legal fees to seek redress in court should resort to the Senate for justice.

He directed the Senate Committee on Police Affairs to ensure compliance with the Senate resolutions.

Meanwhile, four years after the Senate’s order, Mr Olaniyan is yet to be recalled.

Police React

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, on the matter. But he directed our correspondent to the Police Service Commission, who also claimed to be unaware of the case.

“The Police Service Commission is the right quarter to speak on this. I can’t answer your questions because I don’t have knowledge of the matter and I’m not in a position to speak on it. Enquiry should be channeled to the Police Service Commission,” Mr Mba said.

Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba (Photo Credit: The Guardian Newspaper)

When contacted, the spokesperson for the police service commission, Ikechuckwu Ani, told our correspondent he is not aware of the case.

He, however promised to get back to this newspaper after getting updates from the department of police discipline.

“I don’t know anything about the case. I don’t have even a close knowledge. I’m in Anambra for police recruitment. When I get to Abuja, I will ask the people in the department of police discipline to give update on the case,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.