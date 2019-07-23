Another Shiites protest turns violent in Abuja

Related News

A fresh protest by Shiite members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) turned violent on Tuesday after they were dispersed by security operatives.

The latest incident happened around Banex, Wuse 2 area of the Nigerian capital.

A protest by the Shiites on Monday led to the death of at least 13 people including a police officer, a journalist and 11 Shiites. The police also announced the arrest of over 50 of the protesters.

The IMN members are demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky who has been detained since December 2015.

Mr El-Zakzaky and his wife are accused of involvement in the killing of a soldier.

They were first detained for about a year without trial before their trial in Kaduna State began.

They were arrested after soldiers killed over 300 members of the IMN in a massacre on December 2015. The killing was condemned by local and international rights groups.

The soldiers accused the Shiites of blocking a public road being used by the army chief Tukur Buratai.

More details later…