President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sent his list of ministerial nominees to the Senate.
This was made known by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who read out the president’s letter at plenary on Tuesday.
The president appointed a total of 43 ministers from the 36 states and Abuja.
Among the appointees are former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio, senior lawyer Festus Keyamo, ex-Benue governor George Akume and 40 other nominees.
The president also retained Babatunde Fashola, Chris Ngige and a few other returnee ministers.
The appointments were made across the six geopolitical zones.
The Senate President noted that screening of the ministerial nominees will commence on Wednesday and “legislative activities will take the back stage.”
Mr Lawan had hinted of the Senate receiving the ministerial nominees list last week.
President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn-in for a second term on May 29 after winning re-election in February.
The constitution of his cabinet comes almost two months after his swearing-in.
See full list of the nominees below:
|Names of Ministerial Nominees
|State
|Dr Uchechukwu Ogah
|Abia
|Muhammad Musa Bello
|Adamawa
|Godswill Akpabio
|Akwa Ibom
|Chris Ngige
|Anambra
|Sharon Ikeazor
|Anambra
|Adamu Adamu
|Bauchi
|Mariam Katagum
|Bauchi
|Timipre Sylva
|Bayelsa
|George Akume
|Benue
|Mustapha Baba Shehuri
|Borno
|Goddy Jedi Agba
|Cross River
|Festus Keyamo
|Delta
|Ogbonnaya Onu
|Ebonyi
|Osagie Ehanire
|Edo
|Clement Anade Agba
|Edo
|Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo
|Ekiti
|Geoffrey Onyeama
|Enugu
|Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami
|Gombe
|Emeka Nwajiuba
|Imo
|Suleiman Adamu
|Jigawa
|Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed
|Kaduna
|Mohammed Mahmoud
|Kaduna
|Sabo Nanono
|Kano
|Maj Gen. Bashir Magashi
|Kano
|Hadi Sirika
|Katsina
|Abubakar Malami
|Kebbi
|Ramatu Tijani
|Kogi
|Lai Mohammed
|Kwara
|Gbemisola Saraki
|Kwara
|Babatunde Raji Fashola
|Lagos
|Adeleke Mamora
|Lagos
|Mohammed H. Abdullahi
|Nasarawa
|Zubairu Dada
|Niger
|Olamilekan Adegbiti
|Ogun
|Tayo Alasoadura
|Ondo
|Rauf Aregbesola
|Osun
|Sunday Dare
|Oyo
|Pauline Tallen
|Plateau
|Rotimi Amaechi
|Rivers
|Mohammed Maigari Dangadi
|Sokoto
|Saleh Mamman
|Taraba
|Abubakar B. Aliyu
|Yobe
|Sadiya Umar Faruk
|Zamfara