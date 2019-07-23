UPDATED: Buhari appoints Akpabio, Keyamo, Fashola, 40 other ministers (FULL LIST)

gov_akpabio
Godswill Akpabio

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sent his list of ministerial nominees to the Senate.

This was made known by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who read out the president’s letter at plenary on Tuesday.

The president appointed a total of 43 ministers from the 36 states and Abuja.

Among the appointees are former Akwa Ibom State governor, Godswill Akpabio, senior lawyer Festus Keyamo, ex-Benue governor George Akume and 40 other nominees.

The president also retained Babatunde Fashola, Chris Ngige and a few other returnee ministers.

The appointments were made across the six geopolitical zones.

The Senate President noted that screening of the ministerial nominees will commence on Wednesday and “legislative activities will take the back stage.”

Mr Lawan had hinted of the Senate receiving the ministerial nominees list last week.

President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn-in for a second term on May 29 after winning re-election in February.

The constitution of his cabinet comes almost two months after his swearing-in.

See full list of the nominees below:
Names of Ministerial NomineesState
Dr Uchechukwu Ogah Abia
Muhammad Musa BelloAdamawa
Godswill AkpabioAkwa Ibom
Chris NgigeAnambra
Sharon IkeazorAnambra
Adamu AdamuBauchi
Mariam KatagumBauchi
Timipre SylvaBayelsa
George AkumeBenue
Mustapha Baba ShehuriBorno
Goddy Jedi AgbaCross River
Festus KeyamoDelta
Ogbonnaya OnuEbonyi
Osagie EhanireEdo
Clement Anade AgbaEdo
Otunba Richard Adeniyi AdebayoEkiti
Geoffrey OnyeamaEnugu
Ali Isa Ibrahim PantamiGombe
Emeka NwajiubaImo
Suleiman AdamuJigawa
Zainab Shamsuna AhmedKaduna
Mohammed MahmoudKaduna
Sabo NanonoKano
Maj Gen. Bashir MagashiKano
Hadi SirikaKatsina
Abubakar MalamiKebbi
Ramatu TijaniKogi
Lai MohammedKwara
Gbemisola SarakiKwara
Babatunde Raji FasholaLagos
Adeleke MamoraLagos
Mohammed H. AbdullahiNasarawa
Zubairu DadaNiger
Olamilekan AdegbitiOgun
Tayo AlasoaduraOndo
Rauf AregbesolaOsun
Sunday DareOyo
Pauline TallenPlateau
Rotimi AmaechiRivers
Mohammed Maigari DangadiSokoto
Saleh MammanTaraba
Abubakar B. AliyuYobe
Sadiya Umar FarukZamfara

