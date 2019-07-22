Four teams secure promotion to Nigeria Professional Football League

Warri Wolves Players

Four teams from the Nigeria National League (NNL) have secured promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) following victories recorded in their play-off ties on Monday.

The lucky four that would be campaigning in the elite division next season are Akwa Starlet, Warri Wolves, Jigawa Golden Stars, and Adamawa United.

They would be taking the places of Niger Tornadoes, El-Kanemi, Yobe Desert Stars and Bendel Insurance who were relegated from the NPFL last season.

Akwa Starlets secured a historic promotion to the NPFL following their massive 3-0 win over Shooting Stars at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Many had tipped the Oluyole Warriors to get the promotion ticket but they were blown aside by the Akwa Ibom-based team.

Akwa Ibom now has two teams in the NPFL as Akwa United are also in the top division.

In another keenly-contested tie on Monday, Warri Wolves needed the lottery of penalty kicks to beat Dynamite FC 5-3 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu

Both teams had played a barren draw all through the regulation period.

Warri Wolves were relegated from the elite cadre in 2016 and they go back up after three years in the lower cadre.

Delta State now also boasts of two Premier League clubs as Delta Force are also in the NPFL.

Elsewhere, Jigawa Golden Stars had to hold their nerves to beat NAF FC 3-2.

Jigawa had taken a three-goal lead before their Abuja-based opponent attempted a comeback.

With Monday’s victory, Jigawa Golden Stars are returning to the NPFL after a seven-year absence.

In the last match of the day, Adamawa United did just enough to beat FRSC 2-1 to seal their promotion to the NPFL.

Adamawa United last featured in the top division in 2006 and they would be excited with this long-awaited comeback to the NPFL.

Below are the 20 teams for the 2019/2020 NPFL season

Enyimba

Kano pillars

Enugu Rangers

Akwa united

Lobi stars

Ifeanyi uba Fc

Rivers united

Katsina united

Nasarawa united

Sunshine stars

Abia warriors

Heartland

Delta Force

Plateau united

Wikki Tourist

MFM FC

Akwa starlet

Adamawa united

Jigawa Golden Stars FC

Warri Wolves

