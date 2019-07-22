Party seeking nullification of Buhari’s re-election closes case at tribunal

Related News

One of the parties calling for the nullification of President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election on Monday closed its case after presenting a single witness.

The HDP is asking the tribunal to nullify the election of President Muhammadu Buhari on the grounds that the government allegedly postponed the election “illegally”.

The party also claimed that its presidential candidate, Ambrose Owuru, would have emerged successful in a referendum which it claimed held on February 16.

The party had, at the end of its pre-hearing session, told the tribunal that it had a witness on a subpoena to present before closing its case.

A subpoena is a court order directing the recipient to perform an action.

At the opening of session on Monday, however, the HDP presented its first witness, Yusuf Ibrahim, who told the tribunal that he participated in the alleged referendum.

According to Mr Ibrahim, the referendum was held on February 16, although it was not conducted by Nigeria’s electoral umpire, INEC.

President Muhammadu Buhari

After Mr Ibrahim left the witness box, the petitioner’s lawyer, Eze Nnanyelugo, told the court about their second witness, Annah Pater, who had appeared in court following a directive contained in a subpoena issued by the tribunal.

Mr Nnanyelugo, however, could not provide the court with copies of the witness’ statement of oath, forcing him to withdraw the subpoenaed witness, shortly after he was docked.

Mr Nnanyelugo subsequently applied for the closure of the HDP’s case.

Advertisement

In their reactions, the various respondents told the tribunal that they saw no need to open their defence in the matter.

The tribunal chairman, Garba Mohammed, then asked the petitioners to file their final addresses within two days while the respondents respond to final addresses within the same period.

The court said parties should conclude their filing regarding the matter on July 27. The case was adjourned till August 5 for the adoption of the final addresses.

The HPD is the second party to close its case in the ongoing hearing by the presidential election petition tribunal.

The Peoples Democratic Party had closed its case on July 19 after presenting 62 witnesses.

The third party currently before the tribunal, the Peoples Democratic Movement, is expected to open its case on July 24.