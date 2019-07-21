72 killed, 32 kidnapped across Nigeria last week

Related News

No fewer than 72 people were killed in different violent attacks across Nigeria last week. At least 32 people were also kidnapped during the period.

The number of victims killed increased from the16 deaths recorded the previous week. The number of kidnapped victims also increased.

The latest killings occur despite the claim of the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, that the military has recorded “great success” in the fight against insecurity across the country.

Victims of last week’s attacks include two top Zamfara officials, the mother of a former Nigerian footballer and 10 military personnel.

Sunday:

– Gunmen killed the chairman of the Community Development Committee of Choba in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Lawrence Igwe. One other person, Oriji Azu, was also killed in another attack in the area.

They were shot dead in two separate operations carried out by the unidentified gunmen, who forcefully gained entrance into their victims’ houses along Igbogo Road in the Choba community.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the killings.

– In Ogun State, residents of Adao community in Alabata, Odeda Local Government Area, were thrown into confusion as a resident was killed by suspected herdsmen.

The 49-year-old farmer, Rafiu Showemimo, was stabbed in the neck by suspected herdsmen on his way home from the farm around 12 noon.

Advertisement

The police announced the arrest of three suspects afterwards.

– Also on Sunday, armed bandits attacked Kirtawa village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing 10 people and injuring five others.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the violent attack, adding that five vehicles and four motorcycles were set ablaze while an unspecified number of cows were also rustled.

– The Zamfara State Director of Budget, Hamza Salihu, was on Sunday kidnapped while his deputy, Kabiru Ismail, was murdered. They were attacked near Kachia in Kaduna State while on an official trip to Nasarawa.

This was revealed in a statement by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General, Press Affairs to Governor Bello Matawalle, in Gusau.

– In Plateau State, a man and his son were killed in Miango, Bassa Local Government Area.

The victims were identified as Thomas Wollo, 46, and Nggwe Thomas, 7. They were attacked and beheaded close to their home in Tafigana village, Bassa LGA while returning from choir practice at about 8.50 p.m. on Sunday.

A woman in Ancha community, also in Bassa LGA was killed the following day.

– Gunmen abducted a sister-in-law to the Chief of Staff to the Niger State Governor, Ibrahim Balarabe, and the wife of Special Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred last Sunday.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the abductions.

Monday:

– Ogere Siasia, the mother of Nigerian footballer and coach, Samson Siasia, was abducted again on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 2:00 a.m. in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, according to her son and the footballer’s brother, Dennis Siasia.

Two others were also said abducted alongside the 76-year-old woman, who had been kindpped in the past. While the kidnappers are demanding N70 million, the police said they are yet to know her whereabouts.

– An operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad shot dead a cleaner identified as Francis on Monday on Ajisegiri Street, in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

The policeman and his team members were reported to have shot at a group of hemp smokers when the victim was killed.

Tuesday:

– Ten Turkish sailors on a cargo ship were kidnapped for ransom by armed men off the coast of Nigeria.

The shipping company, Kadioglu Denizcilik, on Tuesday said in a statement that the vessel was attacked when the pirates boarded the ship on its way from Cameroon to the Ivory Coast in the Gulf of Guinea, PressTV reported.

– Suspected armed bandits killed one Felix Akanbi, a Naval Warrant Officer, along the Benin-Sagamu Expressway in Edo State.

The gunmen, brandishing sophisticated weapons, also kidnapped eight passengers travelling in a commercial bus that departed from Akwa-Ibom State heading to Lagos en route Edo State on Tuesday.

– Four persons were confirmed dead as a result of the communal clash that broke out in Araromi Obu in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday.

The violence, which was caused by a land dispute between Araromi Obu community and the Ikale community, resulted in deaths and destruction of property running into several millions of naira.

The police and community leaders confirmed the violence.

Wednesday:

– Unidentified gunmen killed two soldiers and abducted an expatriate at a road construction site in Ukanafun council area of Akwa Ibom.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon as the expatriate engineer working with Al Madal construction company was inspecting a road construction project awarded by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Macdon, said that the command was aware of the incident and was working with the sister security agencies in the state to arrest those involved.

– Two persons were Wednesday killed in a bloody clash between the Toru-Orua and Ofoni communities in Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

It was reported that the killings unsettled both communities as youths armed with machetes and bottles engaged one another in a free-for-all.

The Bayelsa police spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, said the police deployed operatives immediately and restored order in the area.

– Six soldiers, including two officers, who fought to repel a Boko Haram attack on Wednesday were killed by the insurgents.

One of the victims was a colonel and another a captain.

The attack occurred at about 6:00 p.m. along Maiduguri-Damaturu Highway during a patrol by the colonel and other soldiers of the 29 Task Force Brigade.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the attack.

– Armed men attacked three communities in Goronyo Local Government of Sokoto State on Wednesday, killing at least 37 people.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killing.

Commiserating with the victims of the attacks, the government and people of Sokoto State, the president vowed to respond fiercely against “these brutal and remorseless enemies of humanity.

Thursday:

One person was killed and six others are missing after suspected Boko Haram gunmen attacked a convoy of humanitarian workers in Borno State.

The attack on Action Against Hunger, an international nongovernmental organisation, happened on Thursday

A statement by the group on Friday said one of three drivers in a convoy conveying humanitarian workers was killed in the attack, while others went missing.

Shaswat Sharaf, the country director of the organisation, said in the statement that the aid workers were on their way to Damasak, a border community 157 km from Maiduguri.

– Medical doctors in Cross River State commenced an indefinite strike following the kidnap of their colleague in Calabar, the state capital.

Inyama Marcus was said to have been abducted on Thursday night on his way from a church meeting in Akpabuyo.

In a communique issued by the state branch of the Nigerian Medical Association and jointly signed by its Chairman, Agam Ayuk, and Secretary, Ezoke Epoke, the group said,“The unfortunate incident took place on Thursday, 18th July around 7:00 p.m. while he was driving back home from his church meeting with his family at Ikot Effio, Akpabuyo LGA.”

Saturday:

– There was pandemonium in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, when the people of Jimrawa village in Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area took the body of a resident killed by bandits to the Government House. Their aim was to let the government know that the peace dialogue initiated to end banditry was not working.

The sight of the villagers, who rode on several motorbikes to the Government House, made many people in Gusau to run for their lives, thinking there was a breakdown of security.

The spokespersons of the community, Muntari Abdullahi and Muhammadu Sani, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the assailants invaded the village around 10 a.m. and began to shoot in the air.

“We later realised that they have already killed Shafiu Inusa on his farm while he was trying to apply fertilizer on his plants after the rains of last night,” Mr Abdullahi narrated

In its reactions to the insecurity across Nigeria, the Senate last week agreed to hold a security summit.