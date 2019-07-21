CJN Tanko’s confirmation, security summit proposal, others top Senate discussion last week

Related News

The past week was a serious one at the upper legislative chamber.

Although the much-anticipated ministerial list was not presented to the Senate last week, the lawmakers, however, tackled several national issues. These range from security to the confirmation of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Below are some major events from the Senate last week:

Tuesday:

-The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, proposed that the lawmakers would hold an “all-inclusive” national summit on security.

Late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin (Nee Fasoranti), the daughter of Afenifere leader Reuben Fasoranti

The proposal which comes about 14 months after a similar summit was held, was a sequel to a motion on the state of insecurity and gruesome murder of Funke Olakunrin sponsored by Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central).

-In a bit to avert a looming strike in Nigerian universities, the lawmakers resolved that the leadership of the Senate engage the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU).

The resolution was made after Barau Jibrin (Kano-APC) urged his colleagues to devise quick measures to avoid the industrial action.

Wednesday:

– The Senate ad-hoc committee investigating the assault incident by Elisha Abbo, a Peoples Democratic Party senator, demanded for extension of time to submit its report.

The committee was given one more week to submit its findings and report.

– The Senate confirmed Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed during his confirmation by the Senate.

The confirmation was done after Mr Tanko responded to questions from the lawmakers on various subjects, relating to the independence of the judiciary, corruption in the judiciary, establishment of special courts for corruption trial and respect for court rulings, among others.

Prior to the confirmation, the lawmakers went into an executive session which lasted for about 30 minutes – a session which the acting Senate spokesperson, Adedayo Adeyeye, said had nothing to do with the confirmation exercise.

Thursday:

– The Senate confirmed Aliyu Abubakar as a non-executive commissioner for the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

Mr Abubakar was first nominated for the same position in 2016 but was rejected by the Bukola Saraki-led eight Senate for hazy academic records.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole

– The Senate ad-hoc committee investigating the ongoing crisis at the Edo State House of Assembly has revealed it will meet with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The chairman of the committee and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Abdullahi, made this known to journalists after meeting with some lawmakers from the Edo State Assembly.