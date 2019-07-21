Buhari threatens ‘fiercest force’ against killer bandits in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Champion Newspapers Limited]
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 37 innocent people by bandits in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State and vowed to respond fiercely against “these brutal and remorseless enemies of humanity”.

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, the president commiserated with the victims of the unfortunate attacks, the government and people of Sokoto state.

“This frequent and large scale killings of poor villagers by gangs of mass murderers must be met with the fiercest force the government can mobilise,” Mr Shehu quoted the president as saying.

The presidential spokesman announced that troops had been deployed to the affected areas and aerial security measures put in place.

“The police commissioner as well as the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has since visited the affected local government area, Goronyo.

“The presidency is consulting with states rocked by this tit-for-tat violent attacks with a view to complementing the security measures being put in place by getting the communities to dialogue with one another.

‘‘The results we are getting from Zamfara State where this sort of engagement is ongoing at the instance of the local authorities working with the police and other security agencies are very encouraging.

‘‘Other states in the federation where there are similar security challenges are encouraged to emulate Zamfara in the hope that the solution to the problems will be found,” the spokesman said.

According to him, the Buhari administration will continue to encourage dialogue and disarmament of communities and bandits.

He, however, warned that the government would not tolerate ”any situation where the spirit of ceasefire is made a mockery of by continued violence against innocent people”.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.