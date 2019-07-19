JUST IN: FAAN suspends security officials over airport incident

Related News

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Friday suspended some aviation security unit heads at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The indefinite suspension followed the Friday invasion of the airport runway by a yet-to-be-identified man.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the man disrupted an Azman flight to Port Harcourt when he jumped atop the aircraft a few minutes before takeoff.

FAAN in its reaction Friday evening said it has suspended officials who were on duty when the incident occurred, pending completion of ongoing investigation into the regrettable security infringement.

“The affected officers are the Airport Chief of Security, Mamman Mohammed Sadiku, International Terminal Security Officer, Oni Adedamola Abiodun, Head of Department Domestic Terminal 2, Owotor Kenneth Okezie and Head of Department Domestic Terminal 1, Badejo Adebowale Ayodele,” the statement, signed by Henrietta Yakubu, said.

“In the interim, a General Manager of the Authority, Dr. Anne Enyinnaya-Egbadon, has been detailed to take charge of security at the airport. Other affected officers have also been replaced.”

FAAN said its current arrangement is aimed at ensuring an efficient and thorough investigation towards the “recovery and sustenance of the airport’s proactive security integrity.”

The statement added that FAAN views the breach as a serious security concern and has commenced investigations to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the incident to forestall future occurrence.