AFCON 2019 final (Live Updates): Algeria battle Senegal for top prize

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament comes to an end tonight. Senegal and Algeria battle for the coveted continental trophy in Cairo.
The two teams faced each other in the group stage and it was the Desert Foxes that prevailed beating the Teranga Lions 1-0.
To make it to the final, Senegal edged out Tunisia while Algeria stopped Nigeria from making the final.
While Algeria has won the AFCON title once in 1990 which is the last time they got to the final, Senegal are looking for their first continental title tonight.
Kick off is 8.00 p.m.
Kick off is 8.00 p.m.
Kick off in Cairo.. Senegal gets the game underway
First goal kick for Algeria
Goal!! Poor Defending by Senegal and Algeria get the lead
Baghdad Bounedjah from Algeria scores after his effort is deflected past the goalkeeper.
This is the fastest goal at Afcon 2019
Free kick for Algeria
Mane brought down and Senegal get their own free kick
Safe hands from Rais M’Bolhi as he comes out and claims the ball
Ten minutes gone.. Algeria 1-0 Senegal
Possession: Senegal: 58%, Algeria: 42%.
Reckless challenge there. M’Baye Niang commits a rough foul on Ramy Bensebaini
VAR being consulted but no hassles for Algeria
After the early goal. Senegal putting pressure on Algeria
Ismael Bennacer is penalised for pushing Sadio Mane
Straight into the Algeria goalkeeper’s hand
Play momentarily stopped
Cheikhou Kouyate is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field
Yellow card Bensebaini Algeria
Sadio Mane might be sent off
The Liverpool man escapes the off the ball incident
Mbaye comes close for Senegal
Free kick for Senegal near the Algeria box
Play has been stopped because there is a player lying on the pitch
Game back on
Senegal take a throw-in at the right side of the pitch in the opponent’s half of the field
Shot by Youssouf Sabaly is blocked
Half Time.. Algeria 1-0 Senegal
Algeria get the second half underway
Nice delivery but Senegal make the clearance
Hand ball by Mane.. Another free kick for Algeria
Cross by Senegal goes straight to the keeper hands
Penalty.. Senegal get a lifeline
Referee to check the VAR
Referee says no penalty after var review
65 minutes gone .. Senegal 0-1 Algeria
Chance for Senegal but fails to hit the target
Frank Ribery is Algeria
Wonderful save by Algeria keeper denies Senegal an equaliser
Mboli struck the ball nicely on target but the Algeria keeper was equal to the task
Sadio Mane from Senegal sees his pass blocked by an opponent.
Dangerous challenge by Mbaye Diagne on goalkeeper Rais M’Bolhi
Idrissa Gueye picks a Yellow card
Another Senegal player Gassama get a Yellow card
The Teranga Lions seem to be losing their cool
Chance… Sahr fails to get his shot down
Mohamed Youcef Belaili is replaced by Yacine Brahimi
Sofiane Feghouli also replaced by Mehdi Tahrat
The Senegal Coach also make his own change as he takes off M’Baye Niang for Keita Balde
Free kick for Senegal in a dangerous area
Poor play by Diatta
Baghdad Bounedjah replaced by Islam Slimani
Algeria scored 13 goals when they won their only Afcon title in 1990.. They scored same number in 2019 and are close to winning the title agian
Four minutes added time
Aissa Mandi (Algeria) gets a Yellow card
Senegal got to the final in 2002 but defeated by Cameroon on penalties
Free kick for Senegal in what might be their chance
Blocked!!, All over