AFCON 2019 final (Live Updates): Algeria battle Senegal for top prize

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament comes to an end tonight. Senegal and Algeria battle for the coveted continental trophy in Cairo.

The two teams faced each other in the group stage and it was the Desert Foxes that prevailed beating the Teranga Lions 1-0.

To make it to the final, Senegal edged out Tunisia while Algeria stopped Nigeria from making the final.

While Algeria has won the AFCON title once in 1990 which is the last time they got to the final, Senegal are looking for their first continental title tonight.

Kick off is 8.00 p.m.

Kick off is 8.00 p.m.

Kick off in Cairo.. Senegal gets the game underway

First goal kick for Algeria

Goal!! Poor Defending by Senegal and Algeria get the lead

Baghdad Bounedjah from Algeria scores after his effort is deflected past the goalkeeper.

This is the fastest goal at Afcon 2019

Free kick for Algeria

Mane brought down and Senegal get their own free kick

Safe hands from Rais M’Bolhi as he comes out and claims the ball

Ten minutes gone.. Algeria 1-0 Senegal

Possession: Senegal: 58%, Algeria: 42%.

Reckless challenge there. M’Baye Niang commits a rough foul on Ramy Bensebaini

VAR being consulted but no hassles for Algeria

After the early goal. Senegal putting pressure on Algeria

Ismael Bennacer is penalised for pushing Sadio Mane

Straight into the Algeria goalkeeper’s hand

Play momentarily stopped

Cheikhou Kouyate is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field

Yellow card Bensebaini Algeria

Sadio Mane might be sent off

The Liverpool man escapes the off the ball incident

Mbaye comes close for Senegal

Free kick for Senegal near the Algeria box

Play has been stopped because there is a player lying on the pitch

Game back on

Senegal take a throw-in at the right side of the pitch in the opponent’s half of the field

Shot by Youssouf Sabaly is blocked

Half Time.. Algeria 1-0 Senegal

Algeria get the second half underway

Nice delivery but Senegal make the clearance

Hand ball by Mane.. Another free kick for Algeria

Cross by Senegal goes straight to the keeper hands

Penalty.. Senegal get a lifeline

Referee to check the VAR

Referee says no penalty after var review

65 minutes gone .. Senegal 0-1 Algeria

Chance for Senegal but fails to hit the target

Frank Ribery is Algeria

Wonderful save by Algeria keeper denies Senegal an equaliser

Mboli struck the ball nicely on target but the Algeria keeper was equal to the task

Sadio Mane from Senegal sees his pass blocked by an opponent.

Dangerous challenge by Mbaye Diagne on goalkeeper Rais M’Bolhi

Idrissa Gueye picks a Yellow card

Another Senegal player Gassama get a Yellow card

The Teranga Lions seem to be losing their cool

Chance… Sahr fails to get his shot down

Mohamed Youcef Belaili is replaced by Yacine Brahimi

Sofiane Feghouli also replaced by Mehdi Tahrat

The Senegal Coach also make his own change as he takes off M’Baye Niang for Keita Balde

Free kick for Senegal in a dangerous area

Poor play by Diatta

Baghdad Bounedjah replaced by Islam Slimani

Algeria scored 13 goals when they won their only Afcon title in 1990.. They scored same number in 2019 and are close to winning the title agian

Four minutes added time

Aissa Mandi (Algeria) gets a Yellow card

Senegal got to the final in 2002 but defeated by Cameroon on penalties

Free kick for Senegal in what might be their chance

Blocked!!, All over

Full Time.. Senegal 0- 1 Algeria