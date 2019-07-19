JUST IN: PDP closes case at presidential election tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has informed the presidential election petition tribunal of its decision to close its case.

The opposition party made the announcement after presenting its last witness, Osita Chidoka. Mr Chidoka is a former aviation minister and was the national collation agent for the PDP during the presidential election.

With the appearance of Mr Chidoka, the petitioners presented 62 witnesses before the tribunal.

Speaking during his cross-examination, Mr Chidoka said INEC officials had noted during the collation of results that the central server existed and had been used by the commission.

He, however, added that he never saw the server in person.

Notable among the documents tendered by the PDP was the 5,196 result sheets and other documents presented by the petitioners on July 4 when they opened their case and 26,175 tendered the following day, July 5.

On Friday, the party tendered an additional 1,353 result sheets and documents of certification as part of efforts to prove its case.

The tribunal adjourned to July 29 for respondents to open their defence.

