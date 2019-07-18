Nigeria 1 – 0 Tunisia (Player Ratings): Eagles win eighth AFCON bronze

Gernot Rohr again started the 11 he picked for the match against Algeria except the ineligible Chidozie Awaziem.
Awaziem was replaced by Ola Aina, who played down his preferred right-back position.
Eight third place finishes and three titles in 15 appearances looks like a reasonable record for Nigeria’s Super Eagles but the fans want more and after Egypt 2019, many questions will be raised on the coaching and management of the team.
Here are the ratings of the Eagles against Tunisia.
|Name
|Mins.
|Performance
|Rating
|Francis Uzoho
|90
|The 20-year-old made his AFCON debut and was the only goalkeeper of the three taken to Egypt that did not concede.
|6/10
|Ola Aina
|90
|Was back in the side and gave a good account of himself. Hard in the tackle and skillful on it. The Eagles’ right-back slot will be a battle when Tyronne Ebuehi finally returns to the team.
|6/10
|William Troost-Ekong
|90
|Ekong sniffed out danger and made good clearances to preserve his side’s lead though his out ball let him down on many occasions.
|6/10
|Kenneth Omeruo
|90
|Another very good performance from the Chelsea player that will have shot up his stock in the transfer window. Successful with his tackles and calculative in his interceptions.
|7/10
|Jamilu Collins
|90
|Collins has continued to grow in confidence and was a major part of the only goal of the match. Attempted eight tackles and won six while successfully completing two dribbles.
|6.5/10
|Wilfred Ndidi
|90
|The takeaway for Ndidi from this AFCON is he must improve on his passing. Everything else is in place to confirm him as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. Got yellow-carded early but still gave a composed defensive performance.
|6.5/10
|Oghenekaro Etebo
|90
|Etebo literally ran himself aground in Egypt with the amount of energy expended. A little downer against Tunisia was then to be expected.
|6/10
|Alex Iwobi
|90
|His passing was better though not as offensive and he attempted two shots, which were both off target. More confidence and better players around him could mean a better Iwobi for the Eagles but he has time on his side.
|6/10
|Ahmed Musa ©
|75
|The captain was his usual fleet-footed self but there is still no end product. No shots attempted adds to the disappointment because many believe he can be more than he presently is.
|5/10
|Samuel Chukwueze
|90
|The shackles were off and the marking was not as tight, which enabled the 19-year-old more room to show off his repertoire. Definitely one for the present and future.
|6/10
|Odion Ighalo
|45
|Ighalo scored the goal that might win the Golden Boot in Egypt with an opportunistic strike. Questions marks will linger on how long he can continue for the Eagles though he is still a quality finisher.
|6/10
|Subs
|Victor Osimhen
|45
|A 45-minute run out showed why Osimhen is being fussed over and could be the ultimate goal scoring answer for the Eagles in the years to come.
|6/10
|Moses Simon
|15
|Brought on to kill time.
|5/10
|Samuel Kalu
|5
|Kalu wanted to show he could have been of more benefit to the Eagles if he had been given more minutes. Had two shots on target in the five minutes he was on the pitch.
|6/10
|Manager
|Gernot Rohr
|Rohr is a capable coach and showed his stability with his lineup against Tunisia. The Eagles may be the only team that featured all the players on her roster when the dust settles, which shows he has been able to build a comparably balanced squad.
|6/10