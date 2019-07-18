Nigeria 1 – 0 Tunisia (Player Ratings): Eagles win eighth AFCON bronze

Related News

Gernot Rohr again started the 11 he picked for the match against Algeria except the ineligible Chidozie Awaziem.

Awaziem was replaced by Ola Aina, who played down his preferred right-back position.

Eight third place finishes and three titles in 15 appearances looks like a reasonable record for Nigeria’s Super Eagles but the fans want more and after Egypt 2019, many questions will be raised on the coaching and management of the team.

Here are the ratings of the Eagles against Tunisia.