Tunisia vs Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES): Super Eagles fight for bronze

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will on Wednesday night try to ensure they get a medal from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Gernot Rohr’s men are set for a crunch battle against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia tonight in Cairo.

Tunisia lost to Senegal 0-1 after extra-time, while Nigeria conceded a last-minute goal to fall 1-2 to Algeria in the semi-final matches played over the weekend.

While ruing those painful losses, Rohr and his opposite number, Alain Giresse, have both given assurances they would take Wednesday night’s match seriously.

The two managers, however, hinted that they may be ringing changes in their respective teams.

For the third-place match, Francis Uzoho has been given the nod to start in goal for Nigeria.

This is the debut AFCON appearance for the former first-choice goalkeeper.

In defence, Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong are the preferred central defenders with Jamilu Collins occupying the left fullback position.

Chidozie Awaziem who usually completes the quartet at the backline is not available tonight as he is suspended owing to card accumulation.

This development has seen Torino’s Ola Aina return to the starting XI.

Oghenekaro Etebo and Wilfred Ndidi start in front of the defence and Arsenal star Alex Iwobi will play in an advanced midfield position.

In the frontline, wingers Samuel Chukwueze and Ahmed Musa will be featuring alongside Odion Ighalo who is the top scorer at AFCON 2019 with four goals.

Kickoff: 8.00 p.m.

Nigeria Starting XI Vs Tunisia: Uzoho; Aina, Omeruo, Troost-Ekong, Collins; Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Ighalo, Musa.

The National anthems of both teams rendered.. And we are set for the kick off

Super Eagles with the kickoff

This is the fifth meeting Nigeria and Tunisia at Afcon

Goal!

Odion Ighalo with his fifth goal of the tournament

Poor goalkeeping gifts Nigeria the lead

Free kick for Tunisia

Ola Aina with a good pass to Iwobi who gives away the possession

Omeruo deflects the ball for a corner kick

Free kick for Nigeria

Chukwueze flicks it in but saved by the goalkeeper

Chance for Nigeria.. Ighalo tries a pass to Chukwueze in the box.. Cleared by the Tunisia defenders

Sassi tries a shot from outside the box but it is off target

Nice block by Aina

Yellow card for Ndidi

Another free kick conceded in a dangerous position

Khazri takes the kick for Tunisia but hits the wall

Omeruo clears the ball away to relieve the pressure

24 minutes.. Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria

Wilfred Ndidi fires over the bar

Corner kick for Nigeria

Back to back corner kicks.. Chukwueze takes this

Ball hits the referee

Drop ball and Tunisia with the possession agian

Poor free kick by Etebo

Oghenekaro Etebo crosses the ball into the box from the free kick

Throw in for Nigeria

Tunisia with a quick free kick

40 minutes gone… Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria

Taha Yassine Khenissi is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field

The referee signals a free kick as Ferjani Sassi from Tunisia trips Wilfred Ndidi

Play has been stopped because there Ighalo is lying on the pitch.

Half Time.. Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria

Second half already underway

Anice Badri puts in a dangerous cross….Uzoho makes an easy save

Free kick as Osimhen trips Ghilane Chaalali

Another Yellow card this time for Ghilane Chaalali for his rash challenge on Etebo

Tunisia looking to get back into the game

Wahbi Khazri from Tunisia is ruled offside

Ball possession: Tunisia: 53%, Nigeria: 47%

Tunisia Mohamed Draeger goes for goal, but his effort was never close to hitting the target.

Great skill from Victor Osimhen as he dribbles past his opponents but Tunisia survive the scare

Uzoho appears injured

Game back on.. Getting quite physical though

Kenneth Omeruo is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field.

Samuel Chukwueze is leaving the field to be replaced by Samuel Kalu

Kalu almost scores for Nigeria

Save by the Tunisia keeper

Moses Simon is ruled offside

Full Time.. Tunisia 1-0 Nigeria