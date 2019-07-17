Tunisia vs Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES): Super Eagles fight for bronze

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will on Wednesday night try to ensure they get a medal from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.
Coach Gernot Rohr’s men are set for a crunch battle against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia tonight in Cairo.
Tunisia lost to Senegal 0-1 after extra-time, while Nigeria conceded a last-minute goal to fall 1-2 to Algeria in the semi-final matches played over the weekend.
While ruing those painful losses, Rohr and his opposite number, Alain Giresse, have both given assurances they would take Wednesday night’s match seriously.
The two managers, however, hinted that they may be ringing changes in their respective teams.
For the third-place match, Francis Uzoho has been given the nod to start in goal for Nigeria.
This is the debut AFCON appearance for the former first-choice goalkeeper.
In defence, Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong are the preferred central defenders with Jamilu Collins occupying the left fullback position.
Chidozie Awaziem who usually completes the quartet at the backline is not available tonight as he is suspended owing to card accumulation.
This development has seen Torino’s Ola Aina return to the starting XI.
Oghenekaro Etebo and Wilfred Ndidi start in front of the defence and Arsenal star Alex Iwobi will play in an advanced midfield position.
In the frontline, wingers Samuel Chukwueze and Ahmed Musa will be featuring alongside Odion Ighalo who is the top scorer at AFCON 2019 with four goals.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates
Kickoff: 8.00 p.m.
Nigeria Starting XI Vs Tunisia: Uzoho; Aina, Omeruo, Troost-Ekong, Collins; Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Ighalo, Musa.
The National anthems of both teams rendered.. And we are set for the kick off
Super Eagles with the kickoff
This is the fifth meeting Nigeria and Tunisia at Afcon
Goal!
Odion Ighalo with his fifth goal of the tournament
Poor goalkeeping gifts Nigeria the lead
Free kick for Tunisia
Ola Aina with a good pass to Iwobi who gives away the possession
Omeruo deflects the ball for a corner kick
Free kick for Nigeria
Chukwueze flicks it in but saved by the goalkeeper
Chance for Nigeria.. Ighalo tries a pass to Chukwueze in the box.. Cleared by the Tunisia defenders
Sassi tries a shot from outside the box but it is off target
Nice block by Aina
Yellow card for Ndidi
Another free kick conceded in a dangerous position
Khazri takes the kick for Tunisia but hits the wall
Omeruo clears the ball away to relieve the pressure
24 minutes.. Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria
24 minutes.. Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria
Wilfred Ndidi fires over the bar
Corner kick for Nigeria
Back to back corner kicks.. Chukwueze takes this
Ball hits the referee
Drop ball and Tunisia with the possession agian
Poor free kick by Etebo
Oghenekaro Etebo crosses the ball into the box from the free kick
Throw in for Nigeria
Tunisia with a quick free kick
40 minutes gone… Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria
Taha Yassine Khenissi is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field
The referee signals a free kick as Ferjani Sassi from Tunisia trips Wilfred Ndidi
Play has been stopped because there Ighalo is lying on the pitch.
Half Time.. Tunisia 0-1 Nigeria
Second half already underway
Anice Badri puts in a dangerous cross….Uzoho makes an easy save
Free kick as Osimhen trips Ghilane Chaalali
Another Yellow card this time for Ghilane Chaalali for his rash challenge on Etebo
Tunisia looking to get back into the game
Wahbi Khazri from Tunisia is ruled offside
Ball possession: Tunisia: 53%, Nigeria: 47%
Tunisia Mohamed Draeger goes for goal, but his effort was never close to hitting the target.
Great skill from Victor Osimhen as he dribbles past his opponents but Tunisia survive the scare
Uzoho appears injured
Game back on.. Getting quite physical though
Kenneth Omeruo is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field.
Samuel Chukwueze is leaving the field to be replaced by Samuel Kalu
Kalu almost scores for Nigeria
Save by the Tunisia keeper
Moses Simon is ruled offside