JUST IN: Presidential election tribunal summons INEC chairman, Zamfara REC

The presidential election petition tribunal has ordered the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Zamfara Stata Resident Electoral Commissioner to appear on or before 12 noon or Thursday.
The court gave the order Wednesday following a complaint by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the subpoena served on both INEC officials, since July 12 and 15 respectively, have not been complied with.
The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February presidential election.
The petitioners claim that Mr Buhari was not qualified to contest and that INEC manipulated the result in his favour.
