UPDATED: Senate returns to plenary for confirmation of Justice Tanko as CJN

Related News

The Senate has reversed its decision to go into a closed-door session for the confirmation of Muhammad Tanko as substantive chief judge.

The Senate had resolved to gone into an executive session (a clossed-door session) to confirm Mr Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The confirmation was included in the Order Paper of the day. It was, thus, expected that Mr Tanko will be screened and confirmed during plenary – as is the custom.

However, the lawmakers unanimously agreed to go into a closed-door session. This was after the Senate resolved into the committee of the whole to begin the screening and confirmation.

The lawmakers, however, later reversed their decision and resolved to continue the screening in open plenary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday requested the confirmation of Mr Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria. His request was a sequel to the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to make Mr Muhammad the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Acting CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad

Mr Muhammad was first appointed in January after the president controversially suspended the then Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was accused of false declaration of asset.

Mr Onnoghen was later found guilty by the Code of Conduct Tribunal. He was forced to retire from office and his retirement was accepted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

See our earlier story below.

========================================================================================

Advertisement

The Senate has gone into an executive session to confirm Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The confirmation was included in the Order Paper of the day. It was, thus, expected that Mr Tanko will be screened and confirmed during plenary – as is the custom.

This was, however, not the case as the lawmakers unanimously agreed to go into a closed-door session. This was after the Senate resolved into the committee of the whole to begin the screening and confirmation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday requested the confirmation of Mr Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria. His request was a sequel to the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC) to make Justice Tanko the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Mr Muhammad was first appointed in January after the president controversially suspended the then Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was accused of false declaration of asset.

Mr Onnoghen was later found guilty by the Code of Conduct Tribunal. He was forced to retire from office and his retirement was accepted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

More details later….