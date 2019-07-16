Jos Building Collapse: NEMA confirms 14 dead

Jos building collapse
Jos building collapse

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said 14 persons have so far died and four others severely injured in a collapsed three-storey building in Delimi Community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

Nurudeen Musa, head, Search and Rescue Operations at the North-Central office of NEMA, made this known to journalists in Jos on Tuesday.

The three-storey building belonging to Rufai Kabiru collapsed in the late hours of Monday, killing its owner and other people.

The Plateau Police Command while confirming the incident on Monday night, had told NAN that three persons lost their lives in the incident, seven severely injured, while seven others were rescued unhurt.

Mr Musa, however, told journalists that the death toll had increased after the rescue operation conducted by a joint team from NEMA, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the International Red Cross and security agencies.

“As at this afternoon, we recorded 14 deaths and four persons severely injured in the collapsed building,’’ he said.

Mr Musa said the injured were currently receiving treatment at the Plateau Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital.

NAN gathered that the bodies of some of those who lost their lives, which include the owner of the building and his pregnant daughter, had been released to their families and were buried.

As at the time of filing this report, rescue operations were still ongoing at the scene of the incident. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.