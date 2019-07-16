Supreme Court dismisses Ned Nwoko’s petition, affirms Nwaoboshi senator

Related News

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the election of Peter Nwaoboshi as the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District.

The five-member panel dismissed the petition filed by Ned Nwoko against the primary election of Mr Nwaoboshi. Mr Nwoko said he won the primaries but was cheated by the Peoples Democratic Party when it was time to submit nomination to the INEC.

The court, however, said Mr Nwoko was late in filing his petition against the party’s decision and subsequently dismissed it.

Details shortly…