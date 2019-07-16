Jos Building Collapse: Police confirm three dead, seven injured

The collapsed building pictured from a few meters
The Plateau Police Command has confirmed the death of three persons, with seven others severely injured from the collapse of a two-storey building at Dilimi community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos

Mr Tyopev, a deputy superintendent of police, who did not say what caused the collapse of the building, however said that the structure, located at Butcher Line in the area, is owned by one ‘Alhaji Rufai Kabiru’.

“This evening, at about 5 p.m. we received a distress call that a two-storey building located at Butcher Line in Jos North has collapsed,” Mr Tyopev said.

“A search and rescue team was immediately mobilised to the scene (of the building collapse).

“Seven persons were rescued unhurt, three persons were rescued with various degree of injuries while three persons lost their lives.”

The PPRO said the injured were currently receiving treatment at the Plateau Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital, respectively.

He said search and rescue operation was still ongoing at the scene, adding that security personnel had cordoned off the vicinity.

Meanwhile, Kefas Yilrwang, the acting managing director of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB), lamented on Monday that lack of equipment hampered the ongoing operation to rescue people from the building collapse.

Mr Yilrwang said lack of equipment compelled operatives to conduct the rescue work manually.

He also said the operation was not well organised as many people in the neighborhood were trooping to the scene of the building collapse to rescue people trapped in the rubbles.

’’Everyone wants to help and the whole place is jam-packed, making it difficult for rescuing agents to perform their duties,” he said.

The official, however said rescue operation at the scene of the building collapse would continue today (Tuesday).

(NAN)

