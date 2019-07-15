PDP presents video evidence of INEC officials saying election results would be sent to server

Related News

A top official of the electoral commission, INEC, Mike Igini, was seen on Monday in a video clip aired at the election tribunal saying that election results from the 2019 polls would be transmitted to a central server.

Mr Igini is the INEC resident electoral commissioner in Akwa-Ibom State. The video in which he spoke was presented by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Monday’s hearing of the party’s petition challenging the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The video clip was obviously aired on Channels Television before the conduct of the 2019 elections. It was intended to prove an allegation by the PDP that INEC had used a central server for the collation of results.

In the video, Mr Igini explained that the results would be collated at the various polling units into the form EC8A after which the collated results would then be transferred to the card reader and “transmitted to the central server.”

“The results declared at the polling units will then be sent directly to the INEC central server,” Mr Igini said in the video clip.

The video clip was aired by the PDP after the party docked its star witness, Segun Showunmi.

Mr Showunmi, who is the spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign, was then cross-examined based on the information in the video.

During the cross-examination, Mr Showunmi confirmed that Mr Igini was not a spokesperson for the party.

PDP’s allegation

The PDP had requested to inspect the INEC servers after alleging that details of election results were manipulated by the commission to favour Mr Buhari.

The election tribunal denied Mr Abubakar’s request to inspect INEC’s server last month, saying granting such an order would presuppose that the court had ruled that the server actually existed.

Atiku Abubakar (Photo Credit: Channels TV)

The court deferred pronouncement on the server until a proper argument has been made by both teams in the substantive petition, which entered its seventh day of hearing on Monday.

INEC’s claim and contradictions

INEC had said it did not use a central server for the conduct of the election, saying doing so would have contradicted the Electoral Act.

But in a second video, the PDP showed the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu “expressing hope” that they will transmit results to a central server during the elections.

“We hope to establish a new platform for electronic collation and transmission of results,” Mr Yakubu was heard saying in the second video.

When asked if the statement made by Mr Yakubu regarding the electronic collation of results was “merely an expression of hope,” Mr Showunmi responded in the affirmative

The PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had earlier called INEC presiding officers as witnesses who testified that they did send results to a central server as directed.

Allegations of educational background

The PDP also aired a third video intended to prove their allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari did not qualify for the election on educational grounds.

According to the video, taken from news previously aired by the Nigerian Television Authority, the Nigerian Army explained that the president had no copy of his 1961 WAEC results in the personal file created for him by the military.

Mr Buhari’s educational qualification is one of the grounds of the petition filed by Mr Abubakar and the PDP at the presidential election tribunal.

Mr Abubakar came second in the February presidential election won by Mr Buhari.

The opposition candidate, however, alleges, among others, that Mr Buhari lied on oath about his educational qualifications and that the electoral commission manipulated the result in favour of the president.

The PDP tendered 48 video clips as part of its evidence in the trial on Monday