Insecurity: 16 killed as violent deaths reduce across Nigeria last week

At least 16 people were killed in reported violent attacks across Nigeria last week.

The victims include Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Yoruba group, Afenifere.

No fewer that six persons were also reported kidnapped.

Last week’s reported 16 deaths marks a significant drop from the 73 killed the previous week.

There were no reported killings from Zamfara and Borno, two states that have consistently suffered attacks by armed persons.

While Borno had been repeatedly attacked by the Boko Haram insurgents, Zamfara has been under the attack of bandits who attack communities at will.

The new Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle, has adopted a culture of appeasement, trying to negotiate with the bandits to stop the violence.

The 16 deaths referenced in this report as occurring last week were all confirmed by relevant officials or families of victims.

Sunday:

Gunmen killed six people in Dan Sabau in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident.

According to a Punch report, the gunmen caught residents unawares as many were preparing to go to bed when they struck.

Monday:

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported how Olamide Omolegbe was killed last Monday and thrown into the lagoon at Badore-Ajah by people led by a woman, Bolanle Muhammad, who wrongly accused him of stealing her cell phone.

The phone was later found with the son of the woman who alleged the theft.

The body of the deceased was recovered from the lagoon two days later and was deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

This newspaper also exposed how the police secretly released Mrs Mohammed ànd said it was going to use her as a witness.

After our report, the police reversed its decision and detained her and four other suspects.

Tuesday:

Two members of the Shiite group, IMN, were killed as the police repelled the group’s attempt to continue their protest into the National Assembly.

Two police officers were also shot and 40 members of the group arrested in the incident.

IMN members attack the Nigerian National Assembly One of the cars vandalized by members of Shiite at the National Assembly and the police said two of its officers were killed

The Senate ad-hoc committee on Media and Publicity later told journalists that the demand of the Islamic group was beyond the National Assembly.

Members of the House of Representatives, however, called for the release of the Shiite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky who has been in detention since 2015 and whose release the protesters demand.

Wednesday:

Two people were killed in the clash between Tsar community in Vandekya Local Government Area of Benue State and some residents of Obudu Local Government Area in Cross River State.

The clash resulted in the death of two persons in Tsar community.

The Permanent Secretary in Governor Ben Ayade’s office, Alfred Mboto, confirmed the incident.

On the same day, gunmen kidnapped the Permanent Secretary of Adamawa State Ministry of Minerals Resources, Emmanuel Piridimso.

The kidnappers reportedly attacked the residence of the official at the Clerk Quarters opposite the Anglican Cathedral around 3.20 a.m. and whisked him away at gunpoint.

The family member told Punch that, “The men came bearing two guns and abducted the Permanent Secretary at gunpoint.

“They took away his mobile telephone and that of his wife. We tried to no avail to contact the victim through his telephone number, but the abductors refused to pick our calls.”

Barely four days after a man identified as Ekene was abducted, three others were reportedly kidnapped in Nuku community of Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The attacked occurred on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

The incident was confirmed by Ona of Abaji and chairman of FCT Council of Traditional Rulers, Adamu Yunusa, who summoned all tribal chiefs to his palace.

Friday:

Funke Olakunrin, second daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti, was killed by gunmen in a kidnap attempt.

The incident occurred between Kajola and Ore along Ondo-Ore road on Friday.

While Afenifere’s spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, said she was killed by Fulani herdsmen, the police spokesperson in the state, Femi Joseph, said until an arrest was made, it would be difficult to identify the persons and where they came from.

President Muhammadu Buhari and other prominent Nigerians reacted to the incident and condoled with the family of the victim.

Saturday:

A father and his son were reportedly beheaded in a farm in Cross River following a renewed communal clash between Ebom and Usumutung.

The Punch Newspaper reported that on Saturday morning, people from Usumutung allegedly ambushed the people of Ebom working on their farms and murdered Oti Ato and his son, Sunday.

It was further gathered that Mr Ato’s grandson, simply called Michael, narrowly escaped with bullet wounds.

The village head of Ebom, Sunday Obite, told journalists that three persons were still missing after the attack, while the headless bodies of the victims were recovered with the help of soldiers deployed to the communities since the crisis started last year.

Gunmen also killed an uncle of Ishaku Abbo, the senator seen recently in a video assaulting a woman.

Senator Elisha Abbo

The assailants also abducted Mr Abbo’s nursing stepmother during an attack in his home state of Adamawa on Saturday.

Police and locals said the attack occurred in Muchalla ward in Mubi North Local Government of Adamawa State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident.

He said officers had been deployed and were on the trail of the assailants.

It was reported that there was a protest by commerial motorcycle riders in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, following the killing of one of them by a police officer over his refusal to give a bribe.

The incident occurred at the front of a police station around Bishop Philip Academy, Iwo-Road area of Ibadan.

An eyewitness said it has been a usual practice by officials of the Nigeria police to position themselves at the front of the police station and start collecting money from commercial motorcyclists who ply the road.

The police spokesperson in the state, Lawrence Fadeyi, confirmed the violence.