Algeria vs Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES): Eagles battle foxes for final ticket

The Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes are set for a titanic clash tonight at the Cairo International Stadium.

The stake is indeed big as the winner will get a chance to play in the Africa Cup of Nations final next Friday.

Though the North African side are bookmakers’ favourite to reach the final after being almost flawless throughout this tournament, the Super Eagles are no pushovers considering the outcome of recent games between the two sides.

The Riyadh Mahrez-captained team has not appeared in the AFCON final since 1990, when they hosted and won, beating Nigeria in a closely-fought final.

However, the Algerians have won four of their five AFCON 2019 matches within the regulation time.

The Super Eagles have enjoyed a good tournament, reaching the semifinal target they set for themselves at the start of the competition.

With a promise of $75,000 per goal and other mouth-watering promises, the Super Eagles are not lacking in motivation.

Stay with Premium Times for Live Updates

Kick off is 8 p.m.

Super Eagles starting line up

Daniel Akpeyi

Kenneth Omeruo

William Ekong

Jamilu Collins

Chidozie Awaziem

Wilfred Ndidi

Ogenekharo Etebo

Alex Iwobi

Samuel Chukwueze

Ahmed Musa

Odion Ighalo

Match kicks off

Algeria are planning to qualify for their first AFCON final since 1990.

The Algerians have had better chances in the first 10 minutes.

The Nigerian defence has been put under pressure by constant forward play by the Algerians.

Chuwkueze’s freekick for Nigeria is hit well wide of the goal, out of the reach of potential headers.

Algeria miss a clear header after a well taken free kick. Header misses the target

16 minutes Algeria 0-0 Nigeria

This is a clash of giants indeed… Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country… Algeria Africa’s biggest country by land mass

Freekick for Algeria, Musa with the rough tackle

This is Nigeria’s 14th semi-final in the Africa Cup of Nations history

Senegal already in the final… victory for Nigeria tonight will make it an all-West African affair in Friday’s final

Goal kick for Algeria

Halfway through the opening half still goalless

Coach Gernot Rohr on his feet as he watches his team on

Algeria have the most goals at this 2019 AFCON 10 while Nigeria has scored 7 times

Gudeora wins a free kick for Algeria as he is tripped by Iwobi

The Super Eagles dominated the early exchanges but they haven’t threatened so much for a goal

Akpeyi charged on by the Algeria striker but he clears the ball fast

Hot chase my Mahrez for a pass but he concedes for a throwing for Nigeria

Chance… Daniel Akpeyi with a save from Boudejah close-range shot

Guediora with a hand ball gifts Nigeria a free kick in a good position

Chukwueze takes the free-kick but straight to Algeria goalkeeper’s hand

Bounedjah goes down in the box looking for a penalty but the Gambian referee waves the appeal off

Ighalo well-shielded off the ball

Algeria are looking to qualify for the Afcon final for the first time in 29 years

Jamilu Collins with the all-important touch as Algeria come close again

End-to-end stuff as but teams go on counter-attacks

Iwobi sets up Ighalo who fires a low shot but off the target

GOAL!! Mahrez shot deflected in by William Troost Ekong

Algeria 1-0 Nigeria

Ekong got the winning goal for Nigeria against South Africa.. he has an own goal to his name tonight

Senegal won their semi-final match courtesy of an own goal… Algeria also leading now by an own goal

Chukwueze brought down.. free kick for Nigeria

One minute added time

Half time: Algeria 1-0 Nigeria