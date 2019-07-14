Algeria vs Nigeria (LIVE UPDATES): Eagles battle foxes for final ticket

The Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes are set for a titanic clash tonight at the Cairo International Stadium.
The stake is indeed big as the winner will get a chance to play in the Africa Cup of Nations final next Friday.
Though the North African side are bookmakers’ favourite to reach the final after being almost flawless throughout this tournament, the Super Eagles are no pushovers considering the outcome of recent games between the two sides.
The Riyadh Mahrez-captained team has not appeared in the AFCON final since 1990, when they hosted and won, beating Nigeria in a closely-fought final.
However, the Algerians have won four of their five AFCON 2019 matches within the regulation time.
The Super Eagles have enjoyed a good tournament, reaching the semifinal target they set for themselves at the start of the competition.
With a promise of $75,000 per goal and other mouth-watering promises, the Super Eagles are not lacking in motivation.
Stay with Premium Times for Live Updates
Kick off is 8 p.m.
Super Eagles starting line up
Daniel Akpeyi
Kenneth Omeruo
William Ekong
Jamilu Collins
Chidozie Awaziem
Wilfred Ndidi
Ogenekharo Etebo
Alex Iwobi
Samuel Chukwueze
Ahmed Musa
Odion Ighalo
Match kicks off
Algeria are planning to qualify for their first AFCON final since 1990.
The Algerians have had better chances in the first 10 minutes.
The Nigerian defence has been put under pressure by constant forward play by the Algerians.
Chuwkueze’s freekick for Nigeria is hit well wide of the goal, out of the reach of potential headers.
Algeria miss a clear header after a well taken free kick. Header misses the target
16 minutes Algeria 0-0 Nigeria
This is a clash of giants indeed… Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country… Algeria Africa’s biggest country by land mass
Freekick for Algeria, Musa with the rough tackle
This is Nigeria’s 14th semi-final in the Africa Cup of Nations history
Senegal already in the final… victory for Nigeria tonight will make it an all-West African affair in Friday’s final
Goal kick for Algeria
Halfway through the opening half still goalless
Coach Gernot Rohr on his feet as he watches his team on
Algeria have the most goals at this 2019 AFCON 10 while Nigeria has scored 7 times
Gudeora wins a free kick for Algeria as he is tripped by Iwobi
The Super Eagles dominated the early exchanges but they haven’t threatened so much for a goal
Akpeyi charged on by the Algeria striker but he clears the ball fast
Hot chase my Mahrez for a pass but he concedes for a throwing for Nigeria
Chance… Daniel Akpeyi with a save from Boudejah close-range shot
Guediora with a hand ball gifts Nigeria a free kick in a good position
Chukwueze takes the free-kick but straight to Algeria goalkeeper’s hand
Bounedjah goes down in the box looking for a penalty but the Gambian referee waves the appeal off
Ighalo well-shielded off the ball
Algeria are looking to qualify for the Afcon final for the first time in 29 years
Jamilu Collins with the all-important touch as Algeria come close again
End-to-end stuff as but teams go on counter-attacks
Iwobi sets up Ighalo who fires a low shot but off the target
GOAL!! Mahrez shot deflected in by William Troost Ekong
Algeria 1-0 Nigeria
Ekong got the winning goal for Nigeria against South Africa.. he has an own goal to his name tonight
Senegal won their semi-final match courtesy of an own goal… Algeria also leading now by an own goal
Chukwueze brought down.. free kick for Nigeria
One minute added time