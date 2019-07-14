Edo Assembly crisis, El-Zakzaky’s detention, others dominate Reps discussions last week

Related News

The House of Representatives was full of activities last week as the lawmakers settled down to business.

Unlike the preceding week that was characterised by controversies, the past week was full of more legislative business.

Below are the major highlights:

Tuesday

The House resolved to set up a 13-member ad-hoc committee to investigate the crises in the Edo State House of Assembly.

The decision of the federal lawmakers followed their unanimous adoption of a motion under matters of urgent national importance by Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) at plenary on Tuesday.

Wednesday

Some lawmakers called on the federal government to release Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, in accordance with several court rulings.

The House made the call while adopting a motion by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, after followers of Mr El-Zakzaky clashed with security operatives while trying to enter the parliament.

El-Zakzaky. [Photo credit: Guardian Nigeria]

Two Shiites were killed, two police officers were shot while several cars were damaged during the clash.

-The House also adopted a motion on the urgent need to investigate irregularities in the interview process of recruitment exercises by some government agencies.

The lawmakers noted that these sharp practices defeat the spirit of federal character in recruitment and that it is also a gross infringement on the right of eligible Nigerians to be employed.

Thursday

The House in a motion called on the federal government to develop short, medium and long term action plans to address the increasing challenges faced by women in Nigeria.

The lawmakers listed some of the challenges as gender inequality, high maternal mortality, economic exclusion, gender discrimination/abuse, displacement and forwarded same to the National Assembly for legislative action.

The House further urged the National Population Commission to prepare an action plan for a population census in Nigeria and forward same to the National Assembly for legislative action.

-The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, approved the appointment of Olarewaju Lasisi as his senior special adviser on media and public affairs.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

The Speaker also appointed Musa Abdullahi Krishi as Chief Press Secretary, Bukola Ogunyemi as Special Assistant on New Media, Dele Anofi as Special Assistant on Print Media, Kunle Somoye as Special Assistant on Electronic and Broadcast Media, and Ayo Adeagbo as Special Assistant on Visual Communication/ Official Photographer.