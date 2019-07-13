BREAKING: Gunmen kill Senator Abbo’s uncle, abduct nursing stepmother

Related News

Gunmen have killed an uncle to Ishaku Abbo, the senator seen recently in a video assaulting a woman.

The assailants also abducted Mr Abbo’s nursing stepmother during an attack in his home state of Adamawa on Saturday.

Police and locals said the attack occurred in Muchalla ward in Mubi North Local Government of Adamawa State.

The lawmaker’s stepmother gave birth about 11 days ago, family and friends said.

Locals told our reporter on the phone that the incident happened around 1 p.m.

One witness said the gunmen on arriving at the area, “went straight to senator Ishaku Abbo’s family house and abducted the senator’s nursing stepmother who delivered about 11 days ago.”

“As they made their way with the victim, Abbo’s uncle came out of his room and on sighting the gunmen, raised alarm.

“Immediately, the gunmen opened fire on him leading to his death and they went away with the victim unchallenged. Right now the village is in mourning,” the witness said.

Police speak

When contacted the police spokesman in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident.

He said the police have been deployed and are currently on the trail of the assailants.

“Our men from the IG rapid response team, in conjunction with men from anti-kidnapping unit, as well as men from homicide unit, have been deployed in order to rescue (the victim) and arrest the suspects,” he said.

Abductions and killings of Nigerians have intensified in parts of Nigeria in recent weeks despite weak government assurances to provide security.

On Friday, the daughter of a top official of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere was killed by armed herders along the Ore axis of Ondo State.

Mr Abbo, a first-term senator, recently apologised to Nigerians for assaulting a woman.

PREMIUM TIMES published an exclusive CCTV footage of the senator attacking the woman at an adult toy shop in Abuja.

The assault, which occurred on May 11, was done in the presence of an armed policeman, who rather than assisting the victim, arrested her.

The lawmaker was arraigned before a magistrate court on Tuesday and was later granted bail of N5 million.