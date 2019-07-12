How Afenifere leader Fasoranti’s daughter was killed by kidnappers – Police

Late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin (Nee Fasoranti), the daughter of Afenifere leader Reuben Fasoranti
Late Mrs. Funke Olakunrin (Nee Fasoranti), the daughter of Afenifere leader Reuben Fasoranti

The police in Ondo State have given details of how suspected herdsmen in a kidnap attempt, shot and killed Funke Olakunrin, the second daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti.

Police spokesman, Femi Joseph, said the incident occurred between Kajola and Ore along Ondo-Ore road on Friday.

Afenifere’s spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, had told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday evening that “Mrs Funke Olakunrin, based on accounts of all eyewitnesses, was killed by Fulani herdsmen who emerged from the bush, shot her and killed her in the process.”

Mr Odumakin said Mrs Olakunrin was travelling from Akure to Ore when her vehicle was attacked alongside others.

Mr Joseph, who confirmed the attack and the death of Mrs Olakunrin, however, said he was not aware the deceased was related to the Afenifere Chairman.

“It happened at a spot between Kajola and Ore, where some hoodlums numbering about 15, attacked two vehicles, 1 Toyota Land Cruiser and 1 Camry,” Mr Joseph told PREMIUM TIMES Friday night.

“The the Land Cruiser was carrying five passengers, including the deceased, which we later identified as one Funke Olakunrin.

“They shot the woman, we rushed her to the hospital, but we lost her.

“Other four occupants that were abducted, we have rescued them.

“Inside the Camry too, we had three occupants, they were also abducted, but we have rescued them. We have rescued a total of seven persons taken during the attack.

“There is still one person left that we are still looking for, and we are working frantically to ensure that the hoodlums are brought to justice and ensure any other hostage were rescued,” he said.

The police spokesman said he would not confirm if the attackers were Fulani herdsmen, noting that until an arrest was made, it would be difficult to identify the persons and where they came from.

“No, you can’t shave the head of a man in his absence,” Mr Joseph said. “You have to wait for us to arrest them. Somebody you have not arrested, it is difficult for you to establish his ethnicity.”

He said crime does not have colour, ethnicity or religion, adding that “crime is a crime and a criminal is a criminal.”

Afenifere is at the forefront of the campaign against the building of cattle settlement for herdsmen earlier promoted by the federal government.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

The group had earlier raised the alarm over the rising wave of violent activities of herdsmen in the south west region, calling on the governors and security agencies to rise up to the situation to save the nation from an impending armed conflict.

The governors of the south west had also responded to an alarm by summoning a security summit where they had resolved to tackle the problems of herdsmen and kidnapping.

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.