Daughter of Afenifere leader murdered, group blames armed herdsmen

The Yoruba group, Afenifere, has announced the killing of a daughter of its leader, Reuben Fasoranti, allegedly by Fulani herdsmen.

The deceased, Funke Olakunrin, 58, died Friday morning, Afenifere said.

The group’s spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, told PREMIUM TIMES Friday evening that “Mrs Funke Olakunrin, based on accounts of all eyewitnesses, was killed by Fulani herdsmen who emerged from the bush, shot her and killed her in the process.”

Mr Odumakin said Mrs Olakunrin was travelling from Akure to Ore when her vehicle was attacked alongside others.

This happened amid heightening tension between the Fulani herdsmen and others particularly in Nigeria’s Middle Belt and South. The herdsmen have been accused of extreme violence in parts of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately confirm Mr Odumakin’s claim on the suspected role of the herdsmen in the killing of Mrs Olakunrin.

The police in Ondo are yet to speak on the murder.

Details later…