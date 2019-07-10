BREAKING: AFCON 2019: Nigeria eliminate South Africa, qualify for semi-final

Related News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the semi-final of the African Cup of Nations.

The Nigerian team defeated their South African opponents 2-1 in a quarter-final match played on Wednesday evening.

Nigeria’s goals were scored by Samuel Chukwueze and William Troost-Ekong.

Nigeria will now face the winner of Thursday’s match between Algeria and Ivory Coast in the semi-final of the competition.

Details later…