Nigeria vs South Africa (LIVE UPDATES): Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana set for crunch clash

Super eagles [PHOTO CREDIT: NFF twitter handle]
Super eagles [PHOTO CREDIT: NFF twitter handle]

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana are set to light up the Cairo International Stadium as both teams battle for a semi-final berth at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The two teams did remarkably well in their Round of 16 outings, with Nigeria ousting defending champions Cameroon while South Africa stunned the continent as they sent tournament host, Egypt, packing.

Following these big wins, many expect the quarter-final contest in Cairo to be explosive.

Though Nigeria has emerged tops in the past two AFCON meetings against South Africa, it may count for less as the Super Eagles are yet to get any victory over the Rainbow nation team in their last five games.

Super Eagles formation

While many will say you don’t alter a winning team, the Super Eagles coach has tweaked the team that defeated Cameroon over the weekend.

Daniel Akpeyi is still in goal, with Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong lining up as the centre backs.

However, fit-again SC Paderborn 07 star Jamilu Collins will be making his Africa Cup of Nations debut at left-back and Chidozie Awaziem retains his place at right-back, his fourth consecutive start at the tournament.

The three-man midfield comprises of Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, and Alex Iwobi.

In the attack, Odion Ighalo is paired with Ahmed Musa while Samuel Chukwueze starts ahead of Moses Simon.

Nigeria Starting XI Vs South Africa: Akpeyi; Collins, Omeruo, Troost-Ekong, Awaziem; Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi; Musa, Ighalo, Chukwueze

Stay with PREMIUM for the Live Updates…

Kick-off is 8.00pm

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.