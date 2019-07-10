Nigeria vs South Africa (LIVE UPDATES): Super Eagles, Bafana Bafana set for crunch clash

Related News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana are set to light up the Cairo International Stadium as both teams battle for a semi-final berth at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The two teams did remarkably well in their Round of 16 outings, with Nigeria ousting defending champions Cameroon while South Africa stunned the continent as they sent tournament host, Egypt, packing.

Following these big wins, many expect the quarter-final contest in Cairo to be explosive.

Though Nigeria has emerged tops in the past two AFCON meetings against South Africa, it may count for less as the Super Eagles are yet to get any victory over the Rainbow nation team in their last five games.

Super Eagles formation

While many will say you don’t alter a winning team, the Super Eagles coach has tweaked the team that defeated Cameroon over the weekend.

Daniel Akpeyi is still in goal, with Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong lining up as the centre backs.

However, fit-again SC Paderborn 07 star Jamilu Collins will be making his Africa Cup of Nations debut at left-back and Chidozie Awaziem retains his place at right-back, his fourth consecutive start at the tournament.

The three-man midfield comprises of Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, and Alex Iwobi.

In the attack, Odion Ighalo is paired with Ahmed Musa while Samuel Chukwueze starts ahead of Moses Simon.

Nigeria Starting XI Vs South Africa: Akpeyi; Collins, Omeruo, Troost-Ekong, Awaziem; Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi; Musa, Ighalo, Chukwueze

Stay with PREMIUM for the Live Updates…

Kick-off is 8.00pm