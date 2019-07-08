Police arraign Nigerian senator caught on camera assaulting woman

Elishah Abbo

The police have filed charges of assault against Elisha Abbo, the Nigerian senator seen on camera physically attacking a woman inside an adult store.

Mr Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District under the Peoples Democratic Party, will be arraigned Monday afternoon at the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Zuba, the police said.

Police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah, told PREMIUM TIMES the police filed the charges after looking into Mr Abbo’s conduct in the viral video that was published on July 2 by PREMIUM TIMES.

The senator admitted on July 3 that he was the one in the video and apologised to the female victim and Nigerians, saying such violence should not define his longstanding conduct as a peaceful citizen.

It was not immediately clear whether the senator would plead guilty, but a police source told PREMIUM TIMES his recorded admission of wrongdoing apology would put him in an awkward situation in court.

A police source told PREMIUM TIMES Mr Abbo was being driven to court shortly before 12:00 p.m. for arraignment.

Court officials told PREMIUM TIMES the senator’s arraignment is on the list of cases to be heard today, but he had not arrived in court as of 12:10 p.m.

Details shortly…

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.