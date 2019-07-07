Leadership controversies, others characterise House of Reps last week

Related News

The House of Representatives was mostly characterised by controversial issues since the lawmakers resumed from a two-week break they took after their inauguration last month.

Top amongst the controversies was the announcement of minority principal officers.

Here are some of the activities from the last legislative week.

Tuesday

-The House passed a motion on ‘The Urgent Need to Rehabilitate IDPs in the 11 camps affected during the mass murder in Barkin Ladi and its environs in Plateau State and the need to rebuild destroyed buildings.

The house also called on NEMA and the National Healthcare Management to come to the aid of the affected persons.

Wednesday

-Members of the house were engaged in fisticuffs over the announcement of minority positions in the house.

The controversy started due to the speaker’s decision to jettison a letter by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nominating Kingsley Chinda as its leader.

-The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, named Ndudi Elumelu as the House Minority Leader.

Femi Gbajabiamila

Mr Elumelu from Delta State was named alongside his deputy, Toby Okechukwu (Enugu), Minority Whip; Gideon Gwani and Deputy Minority Whip; Adesegun Adekoya.

-A female lawmaker from Plateau State, Beni Lar, speaking on the assault of a woman by a senator, Ishaku Abbo, called on the House to condemn the action in strong terms and communicate to the Senate to set up a strong Committee to investigate the matter.

In ruling on the issue; the Speaker condemned the action and expressed confidence that the Senate would do the needful in dealing with the matter, else the House could revisit it.

Thursday

In resistance to Mr Gbajabiamila’s action on Wednesday, Kingsley Chinda, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) choice for the position of Minority Leader on Thursday sat on the seat meant for the Minority Leader.

The plenary appeared to be heated as the speaker refused to recognise Mr Chinda, despite raising a point of order countlessly.

Kingsley Chinda

-The speaker also announced Alhassan Doguwa as the leader of the house on Thursday.

Also appointed were Peter Akpatason as Deputy Leader, Tahir Monguno as Chief Whip and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as Deputy Chief Whip.

-The House called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to urgently provide relief materials for flood victims in Sumaila and Takai Federal Constituencies of Kano.

The call was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of Urgent National Importance sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Bello (APC-Kano).