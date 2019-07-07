AFCON 2019: Egypt sack coach, Uganda’s coach resigns

Related News

The ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has produced the first set of managerial casualties as Egypt and Uganda have parted ways with their coaches.

Tournament host Egypt fired head coach Javier Aguirre following their shock elimination in the round of 16 on Saturday night.

While many expected the host to go all the way, Aguirre’s Egypt were left stunned on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to South Africa in Cairo.

The defeat saw the Pharaohs failing to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2004.

Afterwards, Egyptian Football Association (EFA) president Hany Abou-Rida also announced his resignation and confirmed the departure of the entire technical and administrative staff.

Egypt appointed Mexican boss Aguirre following their group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia to replace Hector Cuper last year.

“I am the one responsible [for Egypt’s exit],” Aguirre said at the post-match news conference.

“I’m responsible for all the selections and the end results, but I’m still proud of this group of players.”

Aguirre, who has managed the likes of Mexico, Japan and Atletico Madrid in his long tenure as a coach, was originally handed a four-year deal.

Also, Uganda have confirmed the exit of coach Sebastien Desabre albeit on mutual consent after the Cranes returned from the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The East African side put up a brave fight to fall by a solitary goal to Senegal and exit the competition at the Round of 16.

However, in a statement from the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA), the French coach has terminated his contract with the side.

The statement released by FUFA reads, “On the 6th of July 2019, both Fufa and National Team Head coach of the Uganda Cranes Desabre Sebastien Serge Louis mutually agreed to terminate the contract between the two parties.

“The reasons for the termination of the employment contract are for the benefit and growth of both parties.

“Fufa recognises the contribution by Sebastien Desabre for the improvement of the sporting and professional organisation of the Uganda Cranes inclusive of qualification to the Afcon 2019 finals and also to the Round of 16.”

FUFA also said a new coach will be named soon.